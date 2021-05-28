Are aliens watching us? That is what Americans hope to find out when a report on the US government’s secret files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) goes to Congress next month after years of sightings and videos suggesting that highly advanced extraterrestrials are, indeed, out there.
The report from the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence, pulled together with classified military files, could fall short of explaining scores of purported unidentified flying object incidents over decades.
While not clearly rejecting the alien theory, Pentagon officials have made clear their real interest is in whether UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) in the US military’s parlance, could represent actual threats from adversaries here on earth.
Photo: AFP / US Department of Defense / Handout
Attention has mounted ahead of the report that the US spy chief is required to turn over to Congress by the end of next month. An unclassified version would be made public, while a more detailed classified version would remain secret — likely frustrating hardcore “ufologists.”
The CBS news journal 60 Minutes interviewed US Navy pilots who said they had seen inexplicable aircraft that flew faster and were more maneuverable that anything seen before.
Officials with access to classified intelligence drummed up the mystery.
“What is true — and I’m actually being serious here — is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” former US president Barack Obama told The Late Late Show on Monday last week.
“There are a lot more sightings than have been made public,” former US National Intelligence director John Ratcliffe said on Fox News in March.
“There are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen,” he added.
Last year, the US Department of Defense released three black-and-white videos taken by US Navy aviators that appear to show UFOs.
The pilots express amazement at what they are seeing, but no explanation is offered.
For the department, it is not about aliens, but about possible technology created by US rivals that they were unaware of.
In August last year, the Pentagon formed a task force “to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.”
The military does not want to reveal the results of its internal investigations because it hopes to protect its own activities, technology and intelligence.
If UAPs are from a potential adversary, the task force does not want to provide information that would give them details on what is known or unknown, a Pentagon official said.
That leaves many incidents “unexplained,” at least to the public.
The official said that many UFO sightings can be everyday objects that increasingly clutter air space: weather balloons, metallic party balloons, amateur and professional drones, all with varying radar signatures.
In addition, there are many variables that affect what pilots think they are seeing: their own speed, reflections from the sun, the weather and other issues. A pilot over the ocean might think an object is moving with extreme speed because it appears that way, and in reality it is moving as slowly as a car.
Moreover, sightings could also be of the Pentagon’s own highly classified experiments and prototypes.
“The Department of Defense takes reports of incursions into our airspace — by any aircraft, identified or unidentified — very seriously, and investigates each one,” department spokesperson Sue Gogh said.
“As we collect additional data, we expect to close the gap between identified and unidentified, and avoid strategic surprise regarding adversary technology,” she said.
