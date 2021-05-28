COVID-19: Biden orders report on virus origins

MOTIVES QUESTIONED: The ‘dark history of the US intelligence community has long been known,’ a Chinese official said of the investigation into a Wuhan virology lab

AFP, WASHINGTON and BEIJING





US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the next three months on whether COVID-19 first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident, while Beijing yesterday responded by criticizing the US intelligence community.

Agencies should “redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden said that agencies are split over two possible sources for the virus that swept the planet over the past year, killing more than 3.4 million people — a figure experts say is undoubtedly an underestimate.

Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by a WHO team on Feb. 3. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s order signals an escalation in mounting controversy over how the virus first emerged — through animal contact at a market in Wuhan, China, or through release from a highly secure research laboratory in the same city.

China wholly rejects the theory that the virus might have emerged from a virology lab, and has instead accused the US of peddling conspiracies and politicizing the pandemic to divert attention from the high death rates there.

Rejecting the need for a new investigation into the pandemic, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that the Biden administration’s “motive and purposes are clear.”

“The dark history of the US intelligence community has long been known to the world,” he added, referring to the US’ unfounded allegations of weapons of mass destruction which justified its invasion of Iraq.

US Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called on China to be forthcoming and for “premature or politically motivated conclusions” to be avoided.

“Beijing’s continued obstruction of a transparent, comprehensive examination of the relevant facts and data about the source of the coronavirus can only delay the vital work necessary to help the world better prepare itself before the next potential pandemic,” Schiff said.

The US National Institutes of Health previously funded bat coronavirus research in Wuhan, but has denied supporting “gain of function” experiments that involve modifying a virus so that it becomes more transmissible to humans. The grant was terminated last year by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

Biden said that in March he asked for a report on the origins of the virus, including “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”

“As of today, the US intelligence community has ‘coalesced around two likely scenarios,’ but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question,” he said.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Biden was informed by the intelligence community of their assessment about a month ago, but it was classified information until now.

Asked about the government’s position on whether the virus was deliberately engineered to become a bioweapon, she said: “We haven’t ruled out anything yet.”