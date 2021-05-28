COVID-19: Millions in Melbourne ordered into lockdown

VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’

AFP, MELBOURNE





Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation.

Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight.

It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year.

The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to Australia from overseas, despite a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of flawed quarantine facilities and a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is “not where it should be.”

“If more people were vaccinated, we might be facing a very different set of circumstances than we are today, but sadly we are not,” he said, pointing blame squarely at the conservative federal government.

Some local residents yesterday rushed to get vaccinated, as the state opened up mass vaccination hubs to people aged 40 to 49 for the first time.

Jane Oliver-Read, 56, spent more than one hour in a line that was “snaking around the building” in central Melbourne to receive her first vaccine dose.

“I’d always planned to come in this week to have it, so the outbreak in Melbourne has confirmed that it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

The virus has leaked out of makeshift hotel quarantine facilities across Australia 17 times in six months, the opposition Australian Labor Party said.

“If we had an alternative to hotel quarantine for this particular variant of concern, we would not be here today,” Merlino said.

Before the lockdown was announced, thousands across Melbourne were self-isolating after cases were detected at dozens of locations, including two separate Aussie rules football matches, a series of nightclubs and a medieval battle re-enactment.

The “circuit breaker” is designed to allow contact tracers to get on top of cases, with residents permitted to leave home only for essential reasons, including getting vaccinated.

Schools, pubs and restaurants are set to close, while gatherings are to be banned and mask-wearing mandatory, but professional sporting fixtures can go ahead without crowds and people living alone can create a “single bubble” with another person.

Australia has so far administered about 3.7 million vaccination doses in a population of 25 million, with just a fraction of residents fully vaccinated.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged eligible Australians to get vaccinated.