World News Quick Take

Agencies





ECUADOR

Rare tortoise not extinct

Genetic tests had confirmed that a turtle found in 2019 on the Galapagos island of Fernandina is a member a species thought to have gone extinct a century ago, officials said on Tuesday. “It was believed to have gone extinct more than 100 years ago,” Minister of Environment Gustavo Marique said in a statement. “We have reconfirmed its existence. The tortoise of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus was found in #Galapagos.” Geneticists from the US’ Yale University compared DNA from the female turtle found two years ago with a sample extracted from a male of the species in 1906. The specimen, which is kept in a museum, had been collected during an expedition by the California Academy of Sciences. The Chelonoidis phantasticus, typical of Fernandina Island, is one of the 15 species of giant tortoises native to the Galapagos archipelago. The Chelonoidis species of Santa Fe Island and the Abingdonii species of Pinta island have disappeared.

UNITED STATES

Smuggler gets 46 months

A Mexican man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for attempting to smuggle ammunition into Mexico, federal prosecutors in Tucson, Arizona, said. Jorge Armando Lopez-Espinoza, 42, conspired with others to smuggle 8,000 rounds of ammunition in his tractor trailer from Nogales, Arizona, to Mexico, prosecutors said. Law enforcement agents were able to intercept the shipments before Lopez-Espinoza acquired them. The man picked up the boxes he believed contained the 8,000 rounds, hid them in his tractor trailer and attempted to enter Mexico through the Nogales Port of Entry. He later admitted he expected to be paid for the smuggling and had previously smuggled ammunition into Mexico in exchange for money, prosecutors said.

UNITED STATES

At least one dies in crash

A firefighting helicopter with four people on board crashed on Tuesday near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person, officials said. The helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise at about 4pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. One body was recovered on Tuesday night and no survivors had been found, Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. “The crash appears to be a total loss,” the post said. Hours after the crash, rescue crews were still trying to get to the wreckage to see if there were any survivors, Leesburg Police Lieutenant Joe Iozzi told the Orlando Sentinel.

NEW ZEALAND

Hackers release private data

Hackers who targeted hospitals in Waikato District have released what appears to be private patient information to media outlets, as health systems struggled to come back online more than a week after the attack. A group claiming responsibility for the Waikato District Health Board cyberattack released scores of official looking records and documents containing names, phone numbers, and addresses of patients and staff, Radio New Zealand and other local media reported. The media outlets decided not to report the details and referred the e-mail to the police. The outage of the health systems in Waikato continues, disrupting the treatment of patients and the payroll process of staff members. The hospitals have moved to manual processes to support a backlog of patients, while the public was asked to look for alternative avenues for treatment for non-critical conditions.