Woman charged with assaulting Southwest crew

UNRULY RIDERS: With airline passenger behavior worsening over the years, a flight attendants’ union leader called for more air marshals on planes

AP, DALLAS





San Diego, California, authorities charged a 28-year-old woman with felony battery after an attack on a Southwest Airlines plane in which a flight attendant lost two teeth and suffered other injuries to her face.

The incident marked an escalation in unruly behavior by airline passengers and led Union of Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants president Lyn Montgomery to ask for more federal air marshals on planes.

“Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences,” Montgomery said, adding that from April 8 to May 15, there were 477 incidents of “misconduct” by passengers on Southwest planes.

The incident happened during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego on Sunday morning.

San Diego Harbor Police on Tuesday said that they arrested Vyvianna Quinonez, and charged her with battery causing serious bodily injury.

The Sacramento Bee reported that Quinonez lives in the Sacramento suburb of Antelope.

“The passenger repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions, and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing,” Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said.

The flight attendant was not identified. Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment, and she was later released. Southwest flew a friend to San Diego to be with her.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said that airlines have reported 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 cases in which passengers refused to wear masks, which are required by federal rule.

The FAA provided those numbers as it announced it was seeking civil penalties totaling US$54,500 against five passengers for behavior ranging from refusing to wear a mask to assaulting flight attendants.

“I’ve been in the industry since 1992, and this is the worst ever,” Montgomery said in an interview.

“People seem to be more angry. When they’re asked to do something, compliance seems to be more difficult,” she said.