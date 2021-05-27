US senators on Tuesday labored to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, debating potential changes in a long-shot attempt to overcome opposition.
Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin were leading the informal talks, two people familiar with the effort said.
The talks were focusing on two issues that Republican senators have cited for their opposition to the legislation passed by the US House of Representatives to create the commission — ensuring that the panel’s staff is evenly split between the parties and that its work does not spill over into the midterm election year.
Collins and Manchin have traded potential changes to the bill and have consulted with other senators as part of the effort, said the two people and another person with knowledge of the negotiations. The three people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks.
The House bill already attempts to address those two issues, requiring the Democratic-appointed chair to consult with Republicans when hiring staff, and setting an end date of Dec. 31 for the commission to issue its findings.
The commissioners would be evenly split between the parties, with five Democrats and five Republicans. However, many Republicans have still said they do not believe it would be a bipartisan effort, threatening the chances of a truly independent look at the incident on the Capitol.
Absent an agreement on changes, Republicans are expected to block the bill whenever Democrats bring it up for a vote, potentially as soon as this week. Only a handful of Republican senators have indicated they would vote for it, and Democrats appear to be far short of the 10 Republicans they need to pass the legislation.
In a statement with US Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin said that the attack was “horrific” and that the bipartisan commission is a “critical step.”
“We implore our Senate Republican colleagues to work with us to find a path forward on a commission to examine the events of January 6th,” the two senators said.
Some of the Republican senators who have indicated support, even without the changes, have said they would like to see tweaks just to try to bring more of their colleagues on board.
“I know it’s going to take a little bit of evolution, so I’d like to see what that evolution looks like,” said US Senator Bill Cassidy, who last week said that he was inclined to support the House bill. “I think we could address concerns and make it a lot easier for folks to support it.”
US Senator Thom Tillis said that he had received text of a proposal from Collins, but that he was still “unlikely” to support the bill, as the year-end deadline is unrealistic.
It is unclear if US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has said he would hold a vote on the House bill “soon,” would be open to changing the legislation.
He has said that the vote would show “where every member stands” on the insurrection, during which rioters beat police, broke through windows and doors and sent lawmakers running for their lives.
Schumer on Tuesday said that “obviously we’ll look at any proposal, but it can’t just undo the commission.”
He said he had heard of one proposal that suggested a separate Republican staff, but “you can’t have a commission with two warring staffs.”
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the House bill was a “purely political exercise.”
