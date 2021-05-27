Floyd’s family calls for police reform

‘PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATION’: A brother of George Floyd said he was encouraged by the US president and vice president actually giving ‘an ear to our concerns’

AFP, WASHINGTON





The family of George Floyd on Tuesday appealed for sweeping police reform on the anniversary of his death while being arrested, as they met US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris hosted several of Floyd’s relatives in the Oval Office after the family spoke to top lawmakers hoping for progress on reform.

“The Floyd family has shown extraordinary courage,” Biden said after their meeting, adding that he was “hopeful” that a deal could be struck after the Memorial Day holiday this weekend.

A piece of clothing that reads “I Can’t Breathe” is worn by an attendee as people gathered for a tribute and balloon release in honor of George Floyd, on the one-year anniversary of his death, in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The legislation being considered to increase police accountability would be named after Floyd, who died after being pinned down under the knee of Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 last year.

“If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color,” Philonise Floyd, George’s younger brother, said as he emerged from the private meeting, which lasted for more than an hour.

Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said as he left the White House that he was encouraged by the “productive conversation” in which Biden and Harris were eager to “actually give an ear to our concerns.”

George Floyd’s mother, siblings and his daughter Gianna, along with family lawyers, had earlier gathered at the US Capitol with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic congressional members.

While the adults discussed their hopes for police reform, it was seven-year-old Gianna Floyd — hugging her mother, Roxie Washington — who eloquently addressed the legacy of her late father, saying he would “change the world.”

“He did,” Biden said after meeting the family nearly a year after their first encounter ahead of George Floyd’s funeral.

“I got a chance to spend a lot of time with Gianna and the family,” he said. “They’ve been wonderful.”

The family later visited Black Lives Matter Plaza close to the White House, which became a focal point for demonstrations in the weeks after George Floyd’s death.

“What’s going on in America you can clearly see this right now, it’s two justice systems — so we need to get together as one,” Philonise Floyd said. “Whatever I have to do to get this law passed, I will do, we want freedom, be able to walk in peace.”

Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he passed out and died, is to be sentenced next month for murder and manslaughter.

In a sign Biden wants to confront head on what he sees as systemic racism, the White House announced the president is to travel to Oklahoma on Tuesday next week to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in which an estimated 300 black men, women and children were killed.

In the wake of Chauvin’s conviction last month, Biden sought to build on political momentum by urging Congress to pass a far-reaching police reform bill in time for the anniversary.

However, the ambitious deadline comes with only the House having passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, while the Senate continues to wrangle over key details.

Despite missing Biden’s deadline, US Representative Karen Bass, a coauthor of the reform bill, reiterated her commitment to Democrats and Republicans negotiating a compromise.

“We will get this bill on President Biden’s desk,” she said at the meeting with the Floyd family. “We will work until we get the job done.”

The proposed law seeks to reform what critics say have become ever more violent and unaccountable police forces around the country.

Biden says a culture of impunity and underlying racism has made tragedies like George Floyd’s death more common, although opponents believe police operating in often heavily armed communities are being scapegoated.

As if to highlight the staggering number of US shootings, multiple gunshots rang out on Tuesday near the site in Minneapolis where people were marking the anniversary of George Floyd’s killing.

Shortly afterward a patient arrived at hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.