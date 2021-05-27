China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.”
Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”
Photo: Reuters
Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of a “storm” of anger from China, and exporters should diversify to ensure that they could ride out a less-rosy relationship with Beijing.
She pointed to the experience of neighboring Australia, which is in a deepening trade dispute with China.
“We cannot ignore, obviously, what’s happening in Australia with their relationship with China, and if they are close to an eye of the storm or in the eye of the storm, we’ve got to legitimately ask ourselves — it may only be a matter of time before the storm gets closer to us,” Mahuta said.
“The signal I’m sending to exporters is that they need to think about diversification in this context — COVID-19, broadening relationships across our region and the buffering aspects of if something significant happened with China,” she said. “Would they be able to withstand the impact?”
Yesterday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern weighed in, saying that Mahuta’s comments did not mark a shift in the country’s position on China.
“If anyone had read the speech that was delivered ... by Minister Mahuta roughly a month ago, she very much [spoke of] New Zealand’s position on these matters. And I don’t consider that to be a change in our position, or our rhetoric as all,” she said.
New Zealand is highly dependent on China for trade. China accounts for more than US$33 billion of New Zealand’s total trade and 28 percent of exports.
It is New Zealand’s largest export partner by a significant margin, and a key market for many of New Zealand’s key industries, including dairy, meat, forestry, tourism and international education.
As Australia’s relationship with China has deteriorated, it has been hit by tariffs on many goods, as well as instructions from Beijing telling Chinese to avoid travel to Australia.
Observing that experience has raised concerns in New Zealand that the country would be extremely vulnerable if it provoked Beijing’s ire.
China’s Global Times said in an editorial that the interview demonstrated increasing geopolitical pressure on New Zealand, but that the country could avoid “the storm” if it continued its “pragmatic” dealings.
“At a time when bilateral trade ties are supposed to foster stronger relations between nations, there is no denying that geopolitical struggles are bringing headwinds to China-New Zealand relationship as the New Zealand government has been criticized by its Western allies for being ‘soft’ toward China,” the editorial said. “For some time in the future, such pressure may continue to affect New Zealand, blocking it from maintaining normal ties with China.”
In a separate news report, the Global Times said that New Zealand enjoyed a steady relationship with China “due largely to Wellington’s relatively independent approach toward China from the US-led Five Eye alliance’s relentless aggression and political attacks against China”.
Zhao responded to Mahuta’s remarks at a news briefing on Tuesday, saying that “China and New Zealand are each other’s important cooperation partners.”
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes