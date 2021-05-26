World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

No to vaccine passports

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a bill that prohibited private businesses and public institutions from requiring COVID-19 “vaccine passports” to access services or refusing those not inoculated against the novel coronavirus. “I’ve signed SB 267! Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr Scott Harris [state health officer] and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine, and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction.” Ivey added that she has been vaccinated and would “encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves.”

AUSTRALIA

Explosion causes outage

An explosion and fire at a Queensland coal-fired power station caused a widespread power outage, affecting almost 500,000 homes from northern New South Wales to Cairns. The Queensland government-owned corporation CS Energy confirmed that the fire at the Callide power station near Biloela caused the shutdown of the station’s three operating generators. CS Energy said the fire broke out in a turbine hall at the Callide Power Station at about 1:45pm, causing the three units that were generating power at the time to go off line. Energex, which manages the power network in southeast Queensland, said that 389,000 people from the Gold Coast to Caboolture were affected by outages. Most had power restored by 3.30pm yesterday. Ergon Energy, which distributes power outside the southeast, reported unexpected power outages in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Gladstone.

UNITED STATES

Defiant priest told to quit

A priest in Wisconsin who has been ignoring COVID-19 gathering restrictions at his masses and criticized Democrats for their stance on vaccines said that the leader of the Diocese of La Crosse had asked him to resign. The Reverend James Altman announced the request from Bishop William Callahan during his sermon on Sunday at St James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse. The sermon was posted to YouTube. “As the bishop has stated to me: I am ineffective. So for the record dear family, Bishop Callahan has asked me to resign as pastor as of this past Friday, two days ago, because I am divisive and ineffective,” Altman said. Audible “no” sounds from the crowd can be heard during the video, the La Crosse Tribune reported. Altman came under fire last fall for calling Democrats godless and saying they would go to hell if they do not repent.

SPAIN

Dead man found in dinosaur

Police in Catalonia are investigating the death of a man who is thought to have become trapped inside a large dinosaur statue while trying to retrieve his mobile phone. Officers were called to the statue in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a satellite town of Barcelona, after a man and his son noticed something inside the papier-mache stegosaurus on Saturday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, said the death of the 39-year-old man was not being treated as suspicious. “We found the body of a man inside the leg of this dinosaur statue. It’s an accidental death; there was no violence. This person got inside the statue’s leg and got trapped... It looks like he entered the statue head first and couldn’t get out,” the spokeswoman said, adding that officers had called in firefighters to help cut into the statue so the body of the man could be removed.