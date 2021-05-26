Not a New Yorker? Yang family bristles at ‘tourist’ mockery

AP, NEW YORK





New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang (楊安澤), who has drawn fire for not voting in city elections and for having a second home upstate, was on Monday mocked as a “tourist” by some people on social media for naming Times Square as his favorite subway station.

To Yang, the choice was a simple one. That is the stop closest to his Manhattan home.

“It’s my stop, so Times Square,” Yang said in an interview with the comedian Ziwe on her Showtime program, to which the comic reacted with more than a little disbelief.

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, center, speaks during a campaign appearance at City Hall Park in New York City on Monday. Photo: Reuters

“It’s big. It’s cavernous. There are entertainers there. Sure, what’s not to like?” Yang said.

People who do not like Yang pounced on social media, with some questioning how much of a New Yorker he could really be.

Real New Yorkers stay away from tourist-choked Times Square if they can, they said.

However, Yang’s campaign and his family saw something else in the comments: Racism.

“It’s hard to tell what offends them more — that his family has lived near that subway stop for 25 years or that he’s an Asian American,” said Alyssa Cass, Yang’s communications director.

One political cartoon showing Yang emerging from the Times Square subway station while a bystander quipped “The tourists are back,” outraged Evelyn Yang (盧艾玲), the candidate’s wife.

“I can’t believe my eyes,” she wrote on Twitter. “To publish this racist disfiguration of Andrew Yang as a tourist, in NYC where I was born, where Andrew has lived for 25 years, where our boys were born, where 16% of us are Asian and anti-Asian hate is up 900%.”

Yang, a former US presidential candidate, is among the leading candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor. Voting ends on June 22.

Unlike most of the other leading contenders, he has never held a job in city government before and is not part of the city’s political establishment.

That status as an outsider has helped Yang among some voters, but he has also been the subject of criticism for his lack of experience, and for spending time at his family’s house in the Hudson River Valley village of New Paltz, New York, after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and for failing to vote in the city’s last four mayoral elections.

Being a native New Yorker has not counted for much in recent city elections.

Huge numbers of voters in the city were not born there. The most recent holders of the job, Mayor Bill de Blasio and former mayor Michael Bloomberg, grew up in the Boston area.