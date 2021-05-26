Minorities face more stop and search calls: report

DISCRIMINATION: Roma, sub-Saharan Africans and other ethnic minorities were stopped frequently by police across Europe, the Agency for Fundamental Rights found

The Guardian





The scale of the discrimination faced by people from minority ethnic backgrounds at the hands of European police forces has been detailed in an EU agency report marking the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd by an officer in the US.

The findings of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) highlight a general trend in which minority ethnic people are stopped and searched more regularly across the continent, and the particularly stark picture in some European countries.

Nearly half, or 49 percent, of immigrants and descendants of immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa in Austria were stopped by the police during a recent sample year, compared with 25 percent of the general population, the report said.

Amnesty International last year wrote that there was “institutional racism within the Austrian police force and other component parts of Austria’s criminal justice system.”

One third of Roma in both Croatia and Greece were stopped compared with 18 percent and 17 percent of the wider population.

In 2018, the Council of Europe, the 47-member state strong human rights body, castigated the inadequate response of the Croatian authorities to widespread expressions of racism and xenophobia against Serbs, LGBT people, refugees and Roma. The culture of the Greek police has also been heavily criticized by the council.

In Spain, just 4 percent of the general population reported being stopped by police, but that rose to 14 percent of surveyed immigrants from or descended from north Africa and 32 percent of Roma.

Last year, the council reported that non-discrimination training for police officers had delivered positive results in Spain, but officials found “exceptions concerning ethnic profiling by the police when asking for identity papers on the streets.”

In the UK, 3 percent of the general population was stopped by police compared with 5 percent of people from or descended from sub-Saharan Africa and 10 percent of Roma and travelers.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct last year criticized the Metropolitan police, responsible for almost half of all the police stops carried out in England and Wales, for multiple errors that had undermined confidence in the community.

It was found that police across the countries surveyed — the 27 EU member states plus the UK and North Macedonia — most often stopped men, young people, minority ethnic people, Muslims or people who did not identify as heterosexual.

Officers searched or asked one in three minority ethnic people for their identity papers compared with 14 percent of the general population, defined as all groups surveyed.

Four in five people in the general population said that police treated them respectfully, compared with 46 percent from minority groups.

The agency’s paper draws on findings from the FRA’s fundamental rights survey last year, EU minorities and discrimination survey in 2017, and its Roma and travelers survey last year.