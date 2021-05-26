COVID-19: HK could soon bin doses

MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population

AFP, HONG KONG





Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday.

Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people.

However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive.

People gather at the beach at Big Wave Bay in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents “only have a three-month window” before the first batch of BioNTech vaccines expire.

“The vaccines all have expiration dates,” Thomas Tsang (曾浩輝), a former controller of the Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection, told RTHK radio. “They cannot be used after the expiration date and the community vaccination centers for BioNTech will, according to present plans, cease operating after September.”

Tsang said it was “just not right” that Hong Kong was sitting on an unused pile of doses, while the rest of the world “is scrambling for vaccines.”

A worker transports Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to a warehouse after unloading them from a Cathay Pacific cargo plane at Hong Kong International Airport on Feb. 27. Photo: AFP

New doses were unlikely to be delivered, he added.

“What we have is probably all we have for the rest of the year,” he said.

Hong Kong bought 7.5 million doses each of the BioNTech vaccine and China’s Sinovac vaccine.

The Sinovac vaccine has yet to be approved by the WHO, but was fast-tracked for use by territory health regulators.

It also pre-ordered 7.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but scrapped that deal earlier in the year, with authorities saying that they planned to use the money for second-generation vaccines next year.

Just 19 percent of the population has so far received one dose of either vaccine, while 14 percent has received two doses.

Hesitancy is common even among the territory’s medical workers.

Earlier this month, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority said that only one-third of its staff had taken the opportunity to be vaccinated.

There are millions of unused doses of the BioNTech vaccine, which must be stored at ultra-low temperatures and has a six-month shelf life.

A total of 3,263,000 doses of the BioNTech vaccine have so far been shipped to Hong Kong, but only 1,231,600 doses have been administered.

Hong Kong’s vaccine hesitancy comes as many nearby countries are scrambling to secure enough doses as COVID-19 wreaks havoc.

Over the past few weeks, some Hong Kong politicians have suggested that the territory could send unused vaccines overseas if take-up does not improve.

Public trust in the Hong Kong government has been at historic lows since Beijing and local authorities cracked down on dissent to end democracy protests that broke out in 2019.

Officials have also struggled to come up with incentives to encourage vaccination in a territory where long quarantine measures and economically painful social distancing rules have kept infections low.