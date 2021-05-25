A family house party in South Jersey turned into a crime scene where at least two people were fatally shot and 12 were wounded, state police said.
Authorities arrived at the house in Fairfield Township, New Jersey, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late on Saturday night.
John Fuqua, a resident who runs the Life Worth Living non-profit organization, said he was called out to assist families at the 90s-themed party.
Guests who attended the party were of all ages, Fuqua said.
A 30-year-old man and 25-year-old-woman were shot and killed, New Jersey State police said.
There were 12 other people who were injured and taken to local hospitals.
No arrests have been made.
Photographs show overturned pop-up party tents, tables and chairs, and debris throughout the home’s yard. A long driveway was still filled with vehicles late on Sunday morning.
Two cousins who live in the vivinity said they heard music from the party until after midnight, then a series of shots — at least 15 of them over a few minutes.
Joeron Pierce and James Pierce, who live in homes next to each other, said that there was chaos after that. Partygoers ran through their yards and asked to come into their houses.
They said that vehicles ran into one another trying to speed away.
Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Senior, who was at the scene on Sunday, said that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had offered his support and help.
“Nobody knows when someone’s going to come out of the woods with a gun,” Byrd said.
He did not have any details about the shooting.
Murphy called the shooting “horrific.”
“This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws,” Murphy said in a statement. “No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield.”
