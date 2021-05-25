Ryanair Flight 4978 had already begun its descent into the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, when the pilot announced that the plane would suddenly be diverting to Minsk, the capital of neighboring Belarus.
There was no explanation.
Yet one of the passengers aboard the Boeing 737 reacted immediately, standing up from his seat, reaching into the overhead locker, pulling a laptop computer from his hand luggage and passing it to a female companion along with his mobile phone.
Photo: AFP / ONLINER.BY
Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who is wanted in Belarus for his role in broadcasting huge opposition protests in Minsk last year, did not have much time. Minsk is less than 200km from Vilnius. The diversion would take minutes.
“When it was announced they were going to land in Minsk, Roman stood up, opened the luggage compartment, took luggage and was trying to split things,” said a Lithuanian passenger, who gave his name only as Mantas.
“I think he made a mistake. There were plenty of people, so he could give the things to me or other passengers and not the girlfriend, who was also I think arrested,” Mantas said.
Photo: Reuters
Outside the plane — although not visible to Mantas — was a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet, on orders from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to force the plane to Minsk.
Mantas was speaking after a day-long ordeal that began in Athens and finally ended late in the evening in Vilnius after a stopover of more than seven hours in Minsk.
Another exhausted passenger, speaking to reporters without giving her name, said Protasevich looked “super scared.”
“I looked directly into his eyes and he was very sad,” she said.
Belarusian authorities had diverted the flight as it passed over the country because of a suspected bomb alert, state news agency BelTA said. The alert later turned out to be false.
Protasevich, 26, was immediately separated on arrival in Minsk and checks of luggage using sniffer dogs turned up nothing.
“We saw that Roman was stopped due to some things in the luggage,” Mantas said, adding that the other passengers also had their luggage checked and were taken by bus to the terminal where they spent several hours waiting to reboard the plane.
“We saw from the window that Roman is standing alone, and one policeman with dog was trying to find something” in his luggage, Mantas said.
Another passenger, who also did not give his name, told Lithuanian media that Protasevich had identified himself to Belarusian security officials on arrival.
“I saw how his passport was taken away. He took off his mask and said: ‘I’m so-and-so and I’m the reason why all this is going on,’” they said.
The EU called for Protasevich’s immediate release, with the head of the EU’s executive European Commission and the Polish prime minister describing the incident as a hijacking.
Passengers looked weary on arrival in Vilnius, with Mantas saying they had spent hours in lines for luggage and passport checks in Minsk before being allowed into a lounge to await takeoff.
He said he could not be sure if Protasevich’s companion, who took the laptop and phone, had also been detained in Minsk, but there appeared to be more empty seats on the final Minsk-Vilnius journey than when it took off from Athens.
“It means that more than one person was [taken] out of the plane — but [it’s] difficult to say exactly,” he said.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told a news conference late on Sunday that Protasevich’s female companion had not re-embarked the flight from Minsk to Vilnius.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes
HAMPERING EFFORTS: Mucormycosis especially affects people who have been given steroids, which are often used in rural India for COVID-19 treatment, an expert said Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients and those who have recovered from the disease amid a surge of the virus that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare, but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the fungal infections could complicate India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. New Delhi has reported more than 26 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. Yesterday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 3,741 new deaths, driving India’s