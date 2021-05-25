Indigenous woman named next NZ governor-general

AP, WELLINGTON





Children’s advocate Cindy Kiro hopes to inspire Maori girls after becoming the first Indigenous woman appointed to the role of governor-general, she said yesterday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that she had picked Kiro for the largely ceremonial role as Queen Elizabeth II’s representative, and that the queen had approved.

Under New Zealand’s constitutional system, the British monarch remains the nation’s head of state, although she does not wield any real day-to-day power.

Cindy Kiro, left, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, walk through the Parliament Building in Wellington yesterday. Photo: AP

Kiro’s five-year term begins in October, when she would replace Patsy Reddy. Both women have been given the honorific “Dame” for their services to the community.

Kiro, 63, said that her mixed Maori and British heritage helped give her a good understanding of New Zealand history and the Treaty of Waitangi, the founding document signed by the Maori and British.

Kiro is chief executive of the Royal Society, a nonprofit group that advocates for research. She was previously the nation’s children’s commissioner and has held leadership roles at several universities.

“Over many decades, Dame Cindy has demonstrated her passion for the wellbeing of children and young people, as well as education and learning,” Ardern said.