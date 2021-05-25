Aung San Suu Kyi in court for first time since coup

Reuters





Deposed Burmese state councilor Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday appeared in person at a court hearing for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a Feb. 1 coup, her lawyer said.

Aung San Suu Kyi appeared healthy and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to build democracy, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkies to contravening a state secrets law.

Khin Maung Zaw, right, and Min Min Soe, left, lawyers representing detained Burmese state councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, address reporters in Naypyidaw yesterday. Photo: AFP

The ousted leader “wished people good health” in her meeting with her lawyers and also made an apparent reference to her National League for Democracy (NLD) party that could soon be dissolved.

“She said the party was established for the people so the party will be there as long as the people are,” Thae Maung Maung said.

Myanmar’s junta-appointed election commission is to dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party for voter fraud in a November election, media reported on Friday, citing a commissioner, who threatened action against “traitors” involved.

The army seized power claiming fraud in an election won by the NLD in November. Its accusations had been dismissed by the former electoral commission.