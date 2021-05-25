Deposed Burmese state councilor Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday appeared in person at a court hearing for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a Feb. 1 coup, her lawyer said.
Aung San Suu Kyi appeared healthy and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.
Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to build democracy, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkies to contravening a state secrets law.
Photo: AFP
The ousted leader “wished people good health” in her meeting with her lawyers and also made an apparent reference to her National League for Democracy (NLD) party that could soon be dissolved.
“She said the party was established for the people so the party will be there as long as the people are,” Thae Maung Maung said.
Myanmar’s junta-appointed election commission is to dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party for voter fraud in a November election, media reported on Friday, citing a commissioner, who threatened action against “traitors” involved.
The army seized power claiming fraud in an election won by the NLD in November. Its accusations had been dismissed by the former electoral commission.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes
HAMPERING EFFORTS: Mucormycosis especially affects people who have been given steroids, which are often used in rural India for COVID-19 treatment, an expert said Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients and those who have recovered from the disease amid a surge of the virus that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare, but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the fungal infections could complicate India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. New Delhi has reported more than 26 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. Yesterday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 3,741 new deaths, driving India’s