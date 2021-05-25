Japan yesterday opened its first mass vaccination centers in a bid to speed up a cautious COVID-19 inoculation program with just two months until the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics.
The two military-run centers in Tokyo and Osaka are to administer thousands of shots daily, initially to elderly residents of the cities, as the nation battles a fourth wave of virus cases.
Just 2 percent of Japan’s population of 125 million are fully vaccinated so far — compared with about 40 percent in the US and 15 percent in France.
Photo: AFP
Criticism has been mounting over the relatively slow rollout, hindered by strict medical rules and complex bureaucracy, but the first people to get a jab at the Tokyo center said they were excited to move on with their lives.
“It’s wonderful. I can rest easy now. For a long time, a year and a half, I was feeling rather anxious and tense,” said Hideo Ishikawa, 73.
Munemitsu Watanabe, a 71-year-old engineering lecturer, also expressed relief, but said the rollout could have been quicker.
“Had they done it earlier and had 80 or 90 percent of people injected by the time of the Olympics, then the Games could be held more smoothly,” he said.
The Tokyo center aims to deliver up to 10,000 jabs a day, while the Osaka center is to give up to 5,000.
Both are using the two-shot Moderna vaccine, which was approved for use in Japan on Friday, along with the AstraZeneca formula. However, the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be used immediately due to concern over very rare blood clots.
Japan began giving the Pfizer jab in February, first to medical workers and then to those older than 65, who the government aims to finish inoculating by late July, when the Olympics begin.
However, ministers insist the Games do not figure on their rollout schedule, and no date has been announced for other age groups.
Japan has seen a relatively small COVID-19 outbreak, with about 12,000 deaths overall, but a recent surge in infections has put hospitals under strain.
Tokyo, Osaka and eight other regions are under a virus state of emergency curbing commercial activities until the end of this month, with reports saying the measures could be extended for another three weeks.
Public opinion is largely opposed to holding the Olympics this summer, but organizers insist the event can be held safely.
The majority of athletes and others staying in the Olympic village will be vaccinated before they enter Japan, but inoculation is not required to participate.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes
HAMPERING EFFORTS: Mucormycosis especially affects people who have been given steroids, which are often used in rural India for COVID-19 treatment, an expert said Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients and those who have recovered from the disease amid a surge of the virus that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare, but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the fungal infections could complicate India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. New Delhi has reported more than 26 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. Yesterday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 3,741 new deaths, driving India’s