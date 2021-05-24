UNITED STATES
Toddler shoots sister
A three-year-old boy accidentally shot his two-year-old sister after finding a gun that had been hidden between sofa cushions by a family friend, Florida authorities said on Saturday. The girl was in “exceptionally” critical condition, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told a news conference. After the girl was shot, three men in the home at the time scooped up the children and jumped in a car to drive to a hospital. On their way, they got into a crash with another vehicle, causing several injuries. The girl and one of the adults was taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan who had stopped to offer assistance after the crash, Judd said.
NETHERLANDS
Stabbings not terrorism
Police on Saturday probed a spate of stabbings in Amsterdam in which one person died and four were injured, but said there were no indications of terrorism. Officers arrested a “confused” 29-year-old male suspect with possible substance abuse issues at the scene of Friday night’s attack, a police statement said. A 64-year-old man was confirmed dead at the site in an area of bars and restaurants near the capital’s museum quarter, while the other four victims were taken to hospital. “The investigation team led by the Public Prosecution Service is keeping all options open, but at the moment has no direct indications that there is a terrorist motive,” Amsterdam police said.
ISRAEL
Visitors escorted into al-Aqsa
Police yesterday escorted about 50 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in the past few weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza, the Islamic authority overseeing the site has said. The Waqf said police cleared young Palestinians out of al-Aqsa mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45. Muslims who entered were required to leave their IDs with police at the entrance. It said three Muslims were arrested, including a guard. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the site was open for “regular visits” and that police had secured the area to prevent “incidents,” without elaborating.
BRAZIL
President fined for breach
President Jair Bolsonaro must pay a fine for failing to adhere to state health safety regulations at a public event, the governor of Maranhao state said, as the country struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Health authorities filed the case against Bolsonaro “for the promotion in Maranhao of gatherings with no sanitary safeguards. The law applies to everyone,” Marnhao Governor Flavio Dino wrote on Twitter on Friday. Dino reminded the public that gatherings of more than 100 people are banned in his state, and the use of masks is mandatory. Bolsonaro’s office has 15 days to appeal, after which the amount of the fine will be set.
UNITED STATES
CNN cuts Rick Santorum
CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture. He sparked controversy in an April 23 speech before the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization. Santorum said immigrants created a nation based on the Judeo-Christian ethic from a blank slate. “We birthed a nation from nothing,” he said. “Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes