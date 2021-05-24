World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Toddler shoots sister

A three-year-old boy accidentally shot his two-year-old sister after finding a gun that had been hidden between sofa cushions by a family friend, Florida authorities said on Saturday. The girl was in “exceptionally” critical condition, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told a news conference. After the girl was shot, three men in the home at the time scooped up the children and jumped in a car to drive to a hospital. On their way, they got into a crash with another vehicle, causing several injuries. The girl and one of the adults was taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan who had stopped to offer assistance after the crash, Judd said.

NETHERLANDS

Stabbings not terrorism

Police on Saturday probed a spate of stabbings in Amsterdam in which one person died and four were injured, but said there were no indications of terrorism. Officers arrested a “confused” 29-year-old male suspect with possible substance abuse issues at the scene of Friday night’s attack, a police statement said. A 64-year-old man was confirmed dead at the site in an area of bars and restaurants near the capital’s museum quarter, while the other four victims were taken to hospital. “The investigation team led by the Public Prosecution Service is keeping all options open, but at the moment has no direct indications that there is a terrorist motive,” Amsterdam police said.

ISRAEL

Visitors escorted into al-Aqsa

Police yesterday escorted about 50 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in the past few weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza, the Islamic authority overseeing the site has said. The Waqf said police cleared young Palestinians out of al-Aqsa mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45. Muslims who entered were required to leave their IDs with police at the entrance. It said three Muslims were arrested, including a guard. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the site was open for “regular visits” and that police had secured the area to prevent “incidents,” without elaborating.

BRAZIL

President fined for breach

President Jair Bolsonaro must pay a fine for failing to adhere to state health safety regulations at a public event, the governor of Maranhao state said, as the country struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Health authorities filed the case against Bolsonaro “for the promotion in Maranhao of gatherings with no sanitary safeguards. The law applies to everyone,” Marnhao Governor Flavio Dino wrote on Twitter on Friday. Dino reminded the public that gatherings of more than 100 people are banned in his state, and the use of masks is mandatory. Bolsonaro’s office has 15 days to appeal, after which the amount of the fine will be set.

UNITED STATES

CNN cuts Rick Santorum

CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture. He sparked controversy in an April 23 speech before the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization. Santorum said immigrants created a nation based on the Judeo-Christian ethic from a blank slate. “We birthed a nation from nothing,” he said. “Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”