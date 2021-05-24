Italian rock foursome Maneskin on Saturday won the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in a glammed-up message of hope for a world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the tournament returned after a year off because of the virus, the high-kicking, lederhosen-wearing Italians beat stiff competition from France and Switzerland with their song Zitti e Buoni.
Italy’s third Eurovision win and its first since 1990 came after a nailbiting end to the kitschy competition, which went ahead amid strict protocols including mass testing and an audience limited to 3,500 people.
Photo: Reuters
The theme of this year’s Eurovision was “Open Up,” and the Dutch government-backed coronavirus restrictions could be a model for mass events such as the delayed Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics.
Maneskin, featuring three men and one woman, said the whole evening of stomping songs and flamboyant costumes would bring cheer after more than a year of COVID-19.
“We think that the whole event was a relief,” singer Damiano David said after showering his bandmates with champagne during a news conference. “It was really incredible, the whole event, this Eurovision is going to be a lighthouse.”
Bassist Victoria De Angelis said their victory “could be a message of hope” to Italy, which was one of the countries in Europe hardest hit by the virus.
“We’re honored to be bringing it back after 31 years,” she said of the Eurovision title, which means Italy is due to host next year.
However, there was heartbreak for French singer Barbara Pravi, who came agonizingly close to ending her country’s 44 years of hurt since its last Eurovision win with her moody number Voila.
In a battle of contrasts, her emotional Edith Piaf-style performance on a dark stage went up against the Italians’ bare-chested, punk-funk rock. Both sang in their native languages.
A nailbiting finish ensured as Maneskin lay in fourth place after a vote by national juries that left Switzerland in the lead, before a huge public vote sent them soaring into the lead with 524 points.
“Rock and roll never dies,” singer David shouted as he picked up the microphone-shaped glass Eurovision trophy.
He later strongly denied taking drugs, after footage on social media showed him bent over a table during the competition.
“I don’t use drugs. Please, guys. Don’t say that really, no cocaine,” he told the news conference.
The band’s name comes from the Danish word for moonlight, as De Angelis is half Danish and they honed their craft by busking before taking part in talent show the X Factor in 2017.
Switzerland’s Gjon Muharremaj, 22, was the surprise package of the night, ending up in third place with the Sam Smith-style ballad Tout l’Univers.
Meanwhile, the UK suffered the humiliation of achieving the dreaded “nul points,” winning none from either the juries or the public.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes