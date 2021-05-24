Italian rockers win pandemic-defying Eurovision

FIRST IN DECADES: The group’s bassist said their victory could be a message of hope to Italy, which last year bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe

AFP, ROTTERDAM, Netherlands





Italian rock foursome Maneskin on Saturday won the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in a glammed-up message of hope for a world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the tournament returned after a year off because of the virus, the high-kicking, lederhosen-wearing Italians beat stiff competition from France and Switzerland with their song Zitti e Buoni.

Italy’s third Eurovision win and its first since 1990 came after a nailbiting end to the kitschy competition, which went ahead amid strict protocols including mass testing and an audience limited to 3,500 people.

Members of Maneskin appear on stage after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

The theme of this year’s Eurovision was “Open Up,” and the Dutch government-backed coronavirus restrictions could be a model for mass events such as the delayed Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics.

Maneskin, featuring three men and one woman, said the whole evening of stomping songs and flamboyant costumes would bring cheer after more than a year of COVID-19.

“We think that the whole event was a relief,” singer Damiano David said after showering his bandmates with champagne during a news conference. “It was really incredible, the whole event, this Eurovision is going to be a lighthouse.”

Bassist Victoria De Angelis said their victory “could be a message of hope” to Italy, which was one of the countries in Europe hardest hit by the virus.

“We’re honored to be bringing it back after 31 years,” she said of the Eurovision title, which means Italy is due to host next year.

However, there was heartbreak for French singer Barbara Pravi, who came agonizingly close to ending her country’s 44 years of hurt since its last Eurovision win with her moody number Voila.

In a battle of contrasts, her emotional Edith Piaf-style performance on a dark stage went up against the Italians’ bare-chested, punk-funk rock. Both sang in their native languages.

A nailbiting finish ensured as Maneskin lay in fourth place after a vote by national juries that left Switzerland in the lead, before a huge public vote sent them soaring into the lead with 524 points.

“Rock and roll never dies,” singer David shouted as he picked up the microphone-shaped glass Eurovision trophy.

He later strongly denied taking drugs, after footage on social media showed him bent over a table during the competition.

“I don’t use drugs. Please, guys. Don’t say that really, no cocaine,” he told the news conference.

The band’s name comes from the Danish word for moonlight, as De Angelis is half Danish and they honed their craft by busking before taking part in talent show the X Factor in 2017.

Switzerland’s Gjon Muharremaj, 22, was the surprise package of the night, ending up in third place with the Sam Smith-style ballad Tout l’Univers.

Meanwhile, the UK suffered the humiliation of achieving the dreaded “nul points,” winning none from either the juries or the public.