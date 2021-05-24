Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai’s royal family whose plight has captivated the world since a daring attempt at escaping her father across the Indian Ocean, appears to have been photographed in public for the first time in years.
In a picture posted to Instagram two days ago by Sioned Taylor, a former member of the British Royal Navy, and another user, Latifa is seated with two women at a cafe table in what Taylor identified as Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates.
While Instagram posts do not include metadata, which would show the date and time the photograph was taken, a cinema in the background carries advertising for the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which was released in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 13.
Friends of the princess told the BBC that the photograph was legitimate.
The now 35-year-old Latifa fled Dubai in 2018, accusing her father, Emir Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of years of abuse.
She and a friend left for Oman by vehicle, then used jet skis to join a yacht to sail across the Indian Ocean to Goa, India.
She was forcibly returned to the UAE eight days after her escape when at least eight Indian and 10 UAE special forces members intercepted the vessel off the coast of India using unmarked speedboats and a helicopter.
The princess is believed to have been held against her will since then on the orders of the sheikh, who is also prime minister of the UAE.
Sheikh Mohammed has said that the raid on the yacht was a rescue mission, and has consistently rejected allegations of abuse against at least two of his 25 children.
The picture’s publication led to speculation over how, why and when it was released. Last month, the UN said that the UAE had failed to provide compelling proof that Latifa is still alive.
The princess has not been heard from since mid-February, when she recorded videos shared with media in which she said that she was being held as a hostage and feared for her life.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes