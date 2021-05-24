Bangladeshi investigative journalist granted bail

AP, DHAKA





A court in Bangladesh yesterday awarded conditional bail to a journalist known for her strong reporting on official corruption amid protests at home and abroad calling for her release.

Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for Bangladesh’s Prothom Alo newspaper, has been held in detention since her arrest on Monday last week.

Her lawyer, Ehsanul Haque Shomaji, said that Islam must surrender her passport before bail is granted.

A demonstrator holds a placard at a protest demanding the release of detained journalist Rozina Islam in Dhaka on Wednesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

Prosecution lawyer Abdullah Abu did not object to the bail request, and both sides told reporters that the court mentioned in its order that mass media play a supporting role in democracy.

Islam was arrested after she allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to Bangladeshi government negotiations to buy COVID-19 vaccines while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process, according to case documents seen by The Associated Press.

She faces charges of contravening the country’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a possible death penalty. Media and human rights groups criticized the arrest and demanded her unconditional release.

Bangladeshi Minister of Foreign Affairs A K Abdul Momen on Thursday said that he regretted the arrest, adding that Islam would get a fair justice.

Several of Islam’s hard-hitting reports on corruption involving the Bangladeshi Ministry of Health Family Welfare, and other agencies have drawn attention to the millions of dollars the country spent on procuring health equipment to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her family said that she was held for more than five hours on Monday in the room of an assistant to the secretary of the health ministry.

Her sister said that Islam had been physically and mentally harassed before she was handed over to police.

“Bangladesh authorities should produce evidence of wrongdoing or immediately release Rozina Islam and stop arresting journalists for doing their job, which is also to highlight governance flaws,” Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams said.

“Instead of locking up critics, encouraging a free press should be central to the government’s strategy to strengthen health services in combatting the pandemic,” he said.

The New York-based watchdog said that at least 247 journalists were last year reportedly subjected to attacks, harassment and intimidation by state officials and others affiliated with the government. More than 900 cases were filed under Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act, with nearly 1,000 people charged and 353 detained, many of them journalists, it said.