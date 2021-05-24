Tehran to withhold nuclear site footage from watchdog

AP, TEHRAN





Iran’s parliament speaker yesterday said that international inspectors could no longer access surveillance images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran’s atomic accord with world powers.

The comments by Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, aired by state TV, further underscored the narrowing window for the US and others to reach terms with Iran.

The Islamic Republic is already enriching and stockpiling uranium at levels far beyond those allowed by the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Regarding this, and based on the expiration of the three-month deadline, definitely the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] will not have the right to access images from May 22,” Qalibaf said.

The IAEA previously said that its director-general would brief reporters later yesterday in Vienna. The UN agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under what is called an “additional protocol” with Iran, the IAEA “collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras,” the agency said in 2017.

The IAEA at the time also said it had placed “2,000 tamper-proof seals on nuclear material and equipment.”

In December last year, the parliament in Tehran approved a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by February.

The IAEA struck a three-month deal with Iran to have it hold the surveillance images, with Tehran threatening to delete them afterward if no deal had been reached.

It was not immediately clear if the images from February had been deleted.

Before Qalibaf’s remarks, Iranian lawmaker Ali Reza Salimi urged an open legislative session to ensure that the images would be “erased.”

The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization did not immediately comment on the decision.

“Order the head of the Atomic Energy Organization to avoid delay,” said Salimi, a cleric from Iran’s central city of Delijan.

The “recorded images in the cameras should be eliminated,” he said.

It was also not clear what this meant for in-person inspections by the IAEA. There are 18 nuclear facilities and nine other locations in Iran under the agency’s safeguards.