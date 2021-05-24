Vietnam holds legislative election amid virus outbreak

Mask-wearing Vietnamese yesterday went to the polls, with tens of millions expected to select a largely rubber-stamp legislature amid a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak.

Fewer independent candidates than before are standing in the election for the 500-seat Vietnamese National Assembly, which is held every five years and usually after the Vietnamese Communist Party holds its congress to select a new leadership.

Despite increasing openness to social change in the Southeast Asia nation and a plethora of free-trade deals, the party retains tight control over Vietnam and its media, and tolerates little dissent.

People wait socially distanced at a polling station in Hanoi yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The nearly 69.2 million registered voters also voted for members of councils at provincial and district levels.

“I hope all voters, knowing their role as the owners of the country, will join the vote to select the most trusted and worthy candidates to represent their voices,” Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said ahead of the election.

Some 92 percent of candidates for the assembly are members of the party, which also essentially vets independent candidates.

The number of candidates who are not party members this year fell to 74 from 97 in the previous elections in 2016.

Local media said that the number of assembly deputies who were not party members halved over the past three elections.

Official data showed that 99 percent of Vietnam’s 67.5 million registered voters participated in the 2016 elections. The ballots are anonymous, but each voter’s name, age, occupation, ethnicity and address are posted outside polling centers.

This year’s election was taking place as Vietnam battles a outbreak of COVID-19 that is spreading rapidly, infecting 2,066 people since it emerged late last month.

In Hanoi’s Long Bien District, about 30 voters were seen queuing by a voting booth waiting for their turn, all wearing masks.

Before queuing, they had their temperature taken at a nearby table where free masks and hand sanitizer were offered, with a loudspeaker broadcasting advice to keep a safe distance.

“I voted today because its my responsibility to do so,” said an elderly voter who did not want to be named.

COVID-19 MEASURES

Hue said that the vote was the first “amid the most dangerous coronavirus outbreak that has spread to nearly half of the number of provinces, with many of them under lockdown.”

He said that organizers have taken measures to ensure the election would take place safely.

Election results are typically announced after about two weeks.