Myanmar junta suspends over 125,000 teachers

COUP WOES: The move came after boycott plans by students, with one saying that the country must go back to democracy before she would return to school

Reuters





More than 125,000 school teachers in Myanmar have been suspended by the country’s military authorities for joining a civil disobedience movement to oppose the military coup in February, an official of the Myanmar Teachers’ Federation said.

The suspensions have come days before the start of a new school year, which some teachers and parents are boycotting as part of the campaign that has paralyzed the country since the coup cut short a decade of democratic reforms.

As of Saturday, 125,900 teachers had been suspended, the official said under the condition of anonymity, adding that he is on the junta’s wanted list on charges of inciting disaffection.

Demonstrators march during a protest against the Feb. 1 military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Most recent data showed that Myanmar two years ago had 430,000 school teachers.

“These are just statements to threaten people to come back to work. If they actually fire this many people, the whole system will stop,” said the official, who is also a teacher.

He said that he was told that the charges he faces would be dropped if he returns.

Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesperson or the Burmese Ministry of Education for comment.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper has called on teachers and students to return to schools to get the education system started again.

The disruption at schools echo developments in Myanmar’s health sector, government and economy since the Southeast Asian country was plunged into chaos by the coup and the arrest of Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

About 19,500 university staff have also been suspended, the teachers’ group said.

Registrations for the school term starting next month begin next week, but some parents said that they also plan to keep their children out of school.

“I am not going to enroll my daughter because I don’t want to give her education from military dictatorship. I also worry about her safety,” said 42-year-old Myint, whose daughter is 14.

Students, who have been at the forefront of daily protests at which hundreds of people have been killed by security forces, also said that they would boycott classes.

“I will only go back to school if we get back democracy,” 18-year-old Lwin said.

The country’s education system was already one of the poorest in the region, ranking 92nd of 93 countries in a global survey last year.

Even under the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi, who had championed education, spending on education was below 2 percent of GDP.

That was one of the lowest rates in the world, according to World Bank figures.

A national unity government set up under ground and abroad by opponents of the junta said that it would do all it could to support the teachers and students — calling on foreign donors to stop funding the junta-controlled education ministry.

“We will work with Myanmar’s educators who are refusing to support the cruel military,” national unity government spokesman Sasa, who goes by one name, told Reuters in an e-mail. “These great teachers and brave teachers will never be left behind.”