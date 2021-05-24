More than 125,000 school teachers in Myanmar have been suspended by the country’s military authorities for joining a civil disobedience movement to oppose the military coup in February, an official of the Myanmar Teachers’ Federation said.
The suspensions have come days before the start of a new school year, which some teachers and parents are boycotting as part of the campaign that has paralyzed the country since the coup cut short a decade of democratic reforms.
As of Saturday, 125,900 teachers had been suspended, the official said under the condition of anonymity, adding that he is on the junta’s wanted list on charges of inciting disaffection.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Most recent data showed that Myanmar two years ago had 430,000 school teachers.
“These are just statements to threaten people to come back to work. If they actually fire this many people, the whole system will stop,” said the official, who is also a teacher.
He said that he was told that the charges he faces would be dropped if he returns.
Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesperson or the Burmese Ministry of Education for comment.
The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper has called on teachers and students to return to schools to get the education system started again.
The disruption at schools echo developments in Myanmar’s health sector, government and economy since the Southeast Asian country was plunged into chaos by the coup and the arrest of Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.
About 19,500 university staff have also been suspended, the teachers’ group said.
Registrations for the school term starting next month begin next week, but some parents said that they also plan to keep their children out of school.
“I am not going to enroll my daughter because I don’t want to give her education from military dictatorship. I also worry about her safety,” said 42-year-old Myint, whose daughter is 14.
Students, who have been at the forefront of daily protests at which hundreds of people have been killed by security forces, also said that they would boycott classes.
“I will only go back to school if we get back democracy,” 18-year-old Lwin said.
The country’s education system was already one of the poorest in the region, ranking 92nd of 93 countries in a global survey last year.
Even under the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi, who had championed education, spending on education was below 2 percent of GDP.
That was one of the lowest rates in the world, according to World Bank figures.
A national unity government set up under ground and abroad by opponents of the junta said that it would do all it could to support the teachers and students — calling on foreign donors to stop funding the junta-controlled education ministry.
“We will work with Myanmar’s educators who are refusing to support the cruel military,” national unity government spokesman Sasa, who goes by one name, told Reuters in an e-mail. “These great teachers and brave teachers will never be left behind.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes