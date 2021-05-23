World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRIA

Doctors amputate wrong leg

A hospital amputated the wrong leg of a patient, it said on Thursday, blaming human error for what it called a “tragic mistake.” The elderly patient is suffering from many illnesses, the Freistadt Clinic, in a town of the same name near the Czech border, said in a statement. Previous sicknesses have affected his legs, to the point that his left leg required amputation. “We are deeply shocked that on Tuesday, May 18, despite quality assurance standards, the wrong leg of an 82-year-old man ... was amputated,” the clinic said, adding that the mistake was first noticed during a bandage change on Thursday morning. The error appears to have been made shortly before the operation, when the leg that was to be amputated was marked, the clinic said. “Unfortunately the mistake, in which the right leg was removed instead of the left, occurred as a result of a sequence of unfortunate circumstances,” it said. The patient has been offered psychological assistance and must still undergo another operation to remove his left leg from mid-thigh, it added.

PHILIPPINES

Talks held with China

The government and China held “friendly and candid” talks on the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, days after the nation’s top diplomat ordered Chinese vessels out of the disputed waterway in an expletive-laced tweet. “The two sides had friendly and candid exchanges on the general situation and specific issues of concern in the South China Sea” under a bilateral consultation mechanism convened in 2016 to ease tensions in the strategic waterway, the department said in a statement. “There was mutual recognition of the importance of dialogue in easing tensions and understanding each country’s position and intentions in the area,” it said.

AUSTRALIA

Author to face trial in China

Chinese-born Australian academic and author Yang Jun (楊軍) is to go on trial in China on espionage charges next week, after spending more than two years in detention, the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. Yang is one of two high-profile Australians detained in China on spying allegations amid escalating tensions between Canberra and Beijing. The trial for Yang, who also goes by his pen name Yang Hengjun (楊恆均), is to begin on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement late on Friday. “Despite repeated requests by Australian officials, Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the charges facing Dr Yang,” Payne said. “We have conveyed to Chinese authorities, in clear terms, the concerns we have about Dr Yang’s treatment and the lack of procedural fairness in how his case has been managed.”

CHINA

Mars rover touches down

The country’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is roaming the surface of the Red Planet, the National Space Administration said yesterday. The solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10:40am Beijing time, the agency said. The country landed the spacecraft carrying the rover on Mars on Saturday last week, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing, in a first for the country. It is the second country to do so, after the US. Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong, the rover has been running diagnostics tests for several days before it began its exploration yesterday. It is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search of evidence of life.