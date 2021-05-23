AUSTRIA
Doctors amputate wrong leg
A hospital amputated the wrong leg of a patient, it said on Thursday, blaming human error for what it called a “tragic mistake.” The elderly patient is suffering from many illnesses, the Freistadt Clinic, in a town of the same name near the Czech border, said in a statement. Previous sicknesses have affected his legs, to the point that his left leg required amputation. “We are deeply shocked that on Tuesday, May 18, despite quality assurance standards, the wrong leg of an 82-year-old man ... was amputated,” the clinic said, adding that the mistake was first noticed during a bandage change on Thursday morning. The error appears to have been made shortly before the operation, when the leg that was to be amputated was marked, the clinic said. “Unfortunately the mistake, in which the right leg was removed instead of the left, occurred as a result of a sequence of unfortunate circumstances,” it said. The patient has been offered psychological assistance and must still undergo another operation to remove his left leg from mid-thigh, it added.
PHILIPPINES
Talks held with China
The government and China held “friendly and candid” talks on the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, days after the nation’s top diplomat ordered Chinese vessels out of the disputed waterway in an expletive-laced tweet. “The two sides had friendly and candid exchanges on the general situation and specific issues of concern in the South China Sea” under a bilateral consultation mechanism convened in 2016 to ease tensions in the strategic waterway, the department said in a statement. “There was mutual recognition of the importance of dialogue in easing tensions and understanding each country’s position and intentions in the area,” it said.
AUSTRALIA
Author to face trial in China
Chinese-born Australian academic and author Yang Jun (楊軍) is to go on trial in China on espionage charges next week, after spending more than two years in detention, the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. Yang is one of two high-profile Australians detained in China on spying allegations amid escalating tensions between Canberra and Beijing. The trial for Yang, who also goes by his pen name Yang Hengjun (楊恆均), is to begin on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement late on Friday. “Despite repeated requests by Australian officials, Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the charges facing Dr Yang,” Payne said. “We have conveyed to Chinese authorities, in clear terms, the concerns we have about Dr Yang’s treatment and the lack of procedural fairness in how his case has been managed.”
CHINA
Mars rover touches down
The country’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is roaming the surface of the Red Planet, the National Space Administration said yesterday. The solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10:40am Beijing time, the agency said. The country landed the spacecraft carrying the rover on Mars on Saturday last week, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing, in a first for the country. It is the second country to do so, after the US. Named after the Chinese god of fire, Zhurong, the rover has been running diagnostics tests for several days before it began its exploration yesterday. It is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search of evidence of life.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the