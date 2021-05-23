Myanmar rebels attack jade mining town: media

Reuters





Forces of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of the ethnic factions opposed to Myanmar’s coup, yesterday attacked military positions at the northwestern jade mining town of Hkamti, local media reported.

The attack marks an advance into new territory by the KIA at a time Myanmar has been plunged into chaos since the army seized power on Feb. 1, detained elected leader Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and cut short a decade of democratic reforms.

KIA fighters attacked an army post at Hkamti township in the Sagaing region early yesterday, the Irrawaddy and Mizzima online publications said.

Pictures showed columns of dark smoke rising from what they said was the scene of the attack.

KIA spokesman Naw Bu told reporters that he was aware of the attack, but could give no details.

Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman for comment on the reports.

“The fighting is still ongoing. I can still hear the gunshots,” Mizzima quoted one resident as saying.

It said the site attacked was near a mining venture that involves the military-owned Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd conglomerate.

Reuters was unable to confirm the reports independently.

Since the coup, open conflict resumed between the army and the KIA, which has been fighting for greater autonomy for Kachin for about six decades and has voiced support for anti-junta protesters.

Mizzima said the army was using jets in attacks on the KIA at Hkamti, a town on the Chindwin River in a remote region rich in jade and gold that lies about 50km from the border with India.

The army has carried out numerous bombing attacks on KIA positions in the past few weeks, and has also clashed with ethnic armies in the east and west of Myanmar.

Security forces have killed at least 812 people since the coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.

The military has disputed the figure and said at least two dozen members of the security forces have also been killed.

The army seized power alleging fraud in an election in November last year won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy. The then-electoral commission had rejected its accusations.