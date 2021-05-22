Arctic countries on Thursday pledged to fight global warming, which is happening three times faster in the arctic region than the global average, and to preserve peace in the region as its geopolitical importance rises.
Accelerated global warming, untapped resources, new maritime routes opened up by retreating sea ice and the future of local populations topped the agenda as foreign ministers of countries bordering the arctic gathered in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.
“We are committed to advancing a peaceful Arctic region where cooperation prevails on climate, the environment, science and safety,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Arctic Council counterparts from Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia and Sweden.
“The Arctic as a region for strategic competition has seized the world’s attention,” he said, adding that rule of law must be ensured so that it remains “a region free of conflict where countries act responsibly.”
The statements were thinly-veiled warnings to China, which, although only an observer on the council, has made no secret of its interest in the vast territory rich in natural resources and where retreating sea ice has opened up new maritime routes.
Blinken was also targeting Russia, after tense exchanges before the meeting about the risk of a “militarization” of the arctic.
Russia, which succeeded Iceland as rotating chair of the council, has over the past few years steadily beefed up its military presence in the arctic, reopening and modernizing several bases and airfields abandoned since the end of the Soviet Union.
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov accused NATO of using a “play on words” to justify setting up a military presence on Russia’s doorstep.
To circumvent an agreement between Russia and NATO, deployments in Norway were called a “rotational presence instead of permanent presence,” Lavrov said. “Today, we have highlighted at the meeting that we see no grounds for conflict here. Even more so for any development of military programs.”
Blinken, who on Wednesday met with Lavrov in their first face-to-face meeting, which was described as “constructive” by both countries, ostensibly emphasized “cooperation” rather than tensions.
On Thursday, Blinken also ended his four day tour, which started in Denmark, by visiting Greenland, where he told reporters that the US wished to make their partnership with Greenland “even stronger” and that he could “confirm” that the US was no longer attempting to buy Greenland from Denmark.
The US top diplomat also focused on the fight against global warming, much in line with his counterparts who in the past few days rejoiced at the US’ “return” to the international community’s consensus on the climate issue.
“The climate crisis is our most serious long-term threat with the Arctic warming three times faster than anywhere else on the planet,” Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau told the council.
The alarming data was part of a report published on Thursday by the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme, which also warned of an increased risk of the region’s sea ice disappearing completely in summer, before reforming in winter.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,