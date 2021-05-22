Arctic nations pledge climate action despite tensions

AFP, REYKJAVIK





Arctic countries on Thursday pledged to fight global warming, which is happening three times faster in the arctic region than the global average, and to preserve peace in the region as its geopolitical importance rises.

Accelerated global warming, untapped resources, new maritime routes opened up by retreating sea ice and the future of local populations topped the agenda as foreign ministers of countries bordering the arctic gathered in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

“We are committed to advancing a peaceful Arctic region where cooperation prevails on climate, the environment, science and safety,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Arctic Council counterparts from Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia and Sweden.

“The Arctic as a region for strategic competition has seized the world’s attention,” he said, adding that rule of law must be ensured so that it remains “a region free of conflict where countries act responsibly.”

The statements were thinly-veiled warnings to China, which, although only an observer on the council, has made no secret of its interest in the vast territory rich in natural resources and where retreating sea ice has opened up new maritime routes.

Blinken was also targeting Russia, after tense exchanges before the meeting about the risk of a “militarization” of the arctic.

Russia, which succeeded Iceland as rotating chair of the council, has over the past few years steadily beefed up its military presence in the arctic, reopening and modernizing several bases and airfields abandoned since the end of the Soviet Union.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov accused NATO of using a “play on words” to justify setting up a military presence on Russia’s doorstep.

To circumvent an agreement between Russia and NATO, deployments in Norway were called a “rotational presence instead of permanent presence,” Lavrov said. “Today, we have highlighted at the meeting that we see no grounds for conflict here. Even more so for any development of military programs.”

Blinken, who on Wednesday met with Lavrov in their first face-to-face meeting, which was described as “constructive” by both countries, ostensibly emphasized “cooperation” rather than tensions.

On Thursday, Blinken also ended his four day tour, which started in Denmark, by visiting Greenland, where he told reporters that the US wished to make their partnership with Greenland “even stronger” and that he could “confirm” that the US was no longer attempting to buy Greenland from Denmark.

The US top diplomat also focused on the fight against global warming, much in line with his counterparts who in the past few days rejoiced at the US’ “return” to the international community’s consensus on the climate issue.

“The climate crisis is our most serious long-term threat with the Arctic warming three times faster than anywhere else on the planet,” Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau told the council.

The alarming data was part of a report published on Thursday by the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme, which also warned of an increased risk of the region’s sea ice disappearing completely in summer, before reforming in winter.