Senegal’s capital struggles to control horse-drawn carts

AFP, DAKAR





At dawn, Mame Mor Anta Ly washes his chestnut-colored horse beneath a noisy overpass on the outskirts of Senegal’s bustling capital. Dozens of other horses are tethered to the ground around him, feeding from troughs improvised from oil drums or rusting bathtubs.

Ly, 40, is waiting to be hired for the day to transport iron rods or bags of cement on his horse-drawn cart.

“Sometimes I wait all day,” he said, prayer beads dangling from his neck.

A horse-cart driver readies his horse before work in Dakar on May 5. Photo: AFP

Hailing from a farming region about 160km south of the seaside capital, Ly is one of a growing number of rural dwellers who come to Dakar looking for work with their horses in tow.

Horses are ubiquitous in the booming West African city of 3.5 million people, where carts weave through traffic-clogged streets and squeeze down narrow alleyways.

Drivers carry goods and people at a cheap rate, and increasingly, also collect garbage in neighborhoods unserved by garbage trucks.

The work is a lifeline to many rural poor who normally earn little outside harvest season, said Alphonse Sene, the director of equine development at the Senegalese Ministry of Livestock and Animal Production.

Sene estimated the number of cart drivers in Dakar at about 7,000 — and rising.

“It’s growing because there’s an employment problem in rural areas,” he said.

Although part of the fabric of the city, many residents view carts as a nuisance that cause congestion and accidents.

Municipal authorities might eventually ban them, Sene said.

Malick Seck, a cart driver standing with his horse outside a construction supplies depot, said that he struggles to make money and faces hostility from other road users.

“No one considers us,” the 45-year-old said. “People think we’re low class.”

Drivers said that police can move them off roads arbitrarily and that residents place obstacles in the city’s rare open spaces to stop drivers from keeping their horses there.

“We are insulted all day long and mistreated,” said Assane Ndiaye, another cart driver, echoing a widely held grievance.

To ease pressure in urban areas, Senegal in 2016 passed legislation requiring drivers to have permits and tail lights, and limiting when they are allowed to operate.

In practice, the rules are ignored. Responsibility for enforcing them is split between three ministries.

Acknowledging the disarray, Sene said that his department is conducting a study of the horse transport sector in Dakar with a view to revising the legislation.

Most drivers, unaware of government attempts at regulation, pointed to money as their main concern.

Forty percent of Senegalese live on less than US$1.90 per day, according to World Bank data.

Cart drivers can earn comparatively well if they find clients — from US$8 to US$12 a day, according to several — yet most said that they struggled after paying feeding costs.

“It’s very difficult. It costs about US$4.50 a day to feed the horse,” Ly said.

“When I come to Dakar, it’s because I have no money,” another cart driver said. “There’s no alternative.”