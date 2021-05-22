South Korea yesterday approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as the country attempts to speed up its inoculation efforts, Minister of Food and Drug Safety Kim Gang-lip told a news conference in Seoul.
The move comes after two of three South Korean expert panels recommended approval be granted for the two-dose vaccine based on safety and efficacy in late-stage trials in the US.
Moderna is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in South Korea, following doses developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, Kim said.
Moderna has an agreement with South Korea to supply 40 million doses of its vaccine, although the shipment timeline is yet to be announced.
South Korean drugmaker GC Pharma is in charge of import and local distribution of the Moderna vaccine, and media reported about a plan by Samsung BioLogics Co to produce the shots locally.
Seoul has ordered up to 192 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including those made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.
South Korea’s vaccination campaign has been hampered by global shortages and shipment delays.
It has sp far provided doses to just more than 7 percent of its 52 million residents, but aims to inoculate at least 13 million by next month and reach herd immunity by November.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday reported 561 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total tally to 134,678 case, with 1,922 deaths.
