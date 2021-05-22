US vaccine exports to focus on Americas: sources

RUN FOR JABS: A source said that it would be in the interest of the US public to prioritize countries in its proximity when delivering doses to foreign states

Reuters





Latin America is to receive millions of US-made COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks as the country emerges as a top vaccine exporter, two people familiar with the matter said.

Washington is considering prioritizing countries within its own hemisphere for the 80 million domestically-made vaccine doses it has pledged to send abroad, one of the people said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has begun exporting millions of its US-made shots largely to countries in Central and South America, the other person said.

A resident of Anama, Brazil, is vaccinated against COVID-19 in front of his house amid floods in the Amazon region on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Many Latin American countries have a dire need for COVID-19 vaccines as they combat outbreaks. Brazil has been one of the world’s hardest hit countries by the pandemic, as of this week reporting a total of more than 15 million cases and 400,000 deaths.

Pfizer, which developed its vaccine with German partner BioNTech, is weekly producing about 10 million shots for export as its domestic output pulls ahead of US demand, the second person said.

The drugmaker is making shipments from its Michigan facility to US neighbors Canada and Mexico, as well as nearly 10 other Latin American countries, the person said.

On Thursday, Mexico received nearly 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said.

The batch arrived after US President Joe Biden earlier this week said that he planned to send to other countries 60 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been authorized for use in the US.

However, it was not immediately clear if the batch originated in the US, with one Mexican government source saying that the doses were not part of the agreement with Washington.

Recipients of Pfizer’s US-made vaccine doses include Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, one of the US sources said.

The White House is still deliberating how to direct the Pfizer shots it promised to send abroad.

Giving preference to countries in the proximity of the US is one argument under consideration because it would be in the interest of the US public to do so, one of the US sources said.

The criteria for sharing the vaccine would be epidemiological and include geographic flexibility allowing for adjustments depending on the course of the pandemic, another person familiar with the matter said.

The US is competing with China and Russia to deepen its ties around the world and further its geopolitical clout through so-called “vaccine diplomacy.”

US Senator Mitt Romney on Thursday urged Washington to speed up global vaccination sharing to better compete with global rivals.

US Agency for International Development Administrator Gayle Smith, who coordinates foreign vaccine distribution for the Biden administration, on Wednesday said that the US would donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX program for distributing doses to poorer countries.

Pfizer is directing its US-made shots to Latin America because of the region’s proximity to its manufacturing plants and because of US drugmakers’ goal of getting more shots to low and middle income countries, one of the US sources said.

More than 60 percent of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, US government data showed. Meanwhile, countries such as India and Brazil are struggling to obtain the doses they need to help bring severe outbreaks under control.

Brazil has only vaccinated about 13 percent of its population, even as it records almost 65,000 new cases per day on average, Reuters data showed.

Biden on Monday said that the White House would give out 20 million shots previously earmarked for US residents by the end of next month.