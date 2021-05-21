CHINA
US ‘illegally’ sails sea: PLA
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command yesterday said that a US warship had illegally entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea. The command said in a statement that the USS Curtis Wilbur entered the waters near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) — over which Taiwan, China and Vietnam all claim sovereignty — without permission, adding that its ships and planes followed the US vessel. The command said that Beijing opposed the US action, which it said violated China’s sovereignty, and undermined regional peace and stability.
ANTARCTICA
Largest iceberg takes float
A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Mallorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of the continent into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. The newly calved berg, designated A-76 by scientists, was spotted in satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, the space agency said in a statement posted on its Web site with a photograph of the enormous, oblong ice sheet. Its surface area spans 4,320km2 and measures 175km long by 25km wide. By comparison, Spain’s Mallorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640km2.
GREECE
Villagers flee forest fires
Scores of villagers were early yesterday evacuated as a forest fire raged overnight around the protected wildlife habitat of Mount Geraneia, fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told Skai TV. No injuries were immediately reported. Six villages and two monasteries were evacuated after the fire broke out on Wednesday evening near the village of Skinos on the Gulf of Corinth, he said. Fanned by strong winds, the “fire is burning over a large front,” he said. More than 180 firefighters with 62 fire engines were deployed to the area, backed by 17 planes and three helicopters, the fire department wrote on Twitter.
ITALY
Drained lake reveals village
The eerie image of a church bell tower emerging from Lake Resia became so famous that it inspired a book and a Netflix series. Now the remains of the surrounding village, which were under water for more than 70 years, have again been revealed. The village of Curon once had about 900 inhabitants living in 160 homes, but it was flooded in 1950 to create a hydroelectric plant. After leaks were found, the lake was temporarily drained for repair work. “It was strange for me to walk among the rubble of houses. I felt curiosity and sadness,” local resident Lucia Azzolini said. However, a power company started to release water back into the lake a week ago, so the village is soon to be once again submerged.
UNITED STATES
Teacher disarms student
When a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting directed children to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and then calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling the girl until police arrived. Parents credited the math teacher’s display of compassion with saving lives. While two students and the school custodian were shot on May 6, all three survived, and the gunfire was over within minutes. Gneiting said that after she got the gun, she pulled the shooter into a hug: “I thought: ‘This little girl has a mom somewhere that doesn’t realize she’s having a breakdown and she’s hurting people.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,