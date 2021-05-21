World Business Quick Take

CHINA

US ‘illegally’ sails sea: PLA

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command yesterday said that a US warship had illegally entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea. The command said in a statement that the USS Curtis Wilbur entered the waters near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) — over which Taiwan, China and Vietnam all claim sovereignty — without permission, adding that its ships and planes followed the US vessel. The command said that Beijing opposed the US action, which it said violated China’s sovereignty, and undermined regional peace and stability.

ANTARCTICA

Largest iceberg takes float

A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Mallorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of the continent into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. The newly calved berg, designated A-76 by scientists, was spotted in satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, the space agency said in a statement posted on its Web site with a photograph of the enormous, oblong ice sheet. Its surface area spans 4,320km2 and measures 175km long by 25km wide. By comparison, Spain’s Mallorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640km2.

GREECE

Villagers flee forest fires

Scores of villagers were early yesterday evacuated as a forest fire raged overnight around the protected wildlife habitat of Mount Geraneia, fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told Skai TV. No injuries were immediately reported. Six villages and two monasteries were evacuated after the fire broke out on Wednesday evening near the village of Skinos on the Gulf of Corinth, he said. Fanned by strong winds, the “fire is burning over a large front,” he said. More than 180 firefighters with 62 fire engines were deployed to the area, backed by 17 planes and three helicopters, the fire department wrote on Twitter.

ITALY

Drained lake reveals village

The eerie image of a church bell tower emerging from Lake Resia became so famous that it inspired a book and a Netflix series. Now the remains of the surrounding village, which were under water for more than 70 years, have again been revealed. The village of Curon once had about 900 inhabitants living in 160 homes, but it was flooded in 1950 to create a hydroelectric plant. After leaks were found, the lake was temporarily drained for repair work. “It was strange for me to walk among the rubble of houses. I felt curiosity and sadness,” local resident Lucia Azzolini said. However, a power company started to release water back into the lake a week ago, so the village is soon to be once again submerged.

UNITED STATES

Teacher disarms student

When a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting directed children to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and then calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling the girl until police arrived. Parents credited the math teacher’s display of compassion with saving lives. While two students and the school custodian were shot on May 6, all three survived, and the gunfire was over within minutes. Gneiting said that after she got the gun, she pulled the shooter into a hug: “I thought: ‘This little girl has a mom somewhere that doesn’t realize she’s having a breakdown and she’s hurting people.”