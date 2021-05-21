Ten seconds of terror: Alaskan survives bear mauling

AP, ANCHORAGE, Alaska





Allen Minish was alone and surveying land for a real-estate agent in a wooded, remote part of Alaska, putting some numbers into his GPS unit when he looked up and saw a large brown bear walking about 10m away.

“I saw him and he saw me at the same time, and it’s scary,” he said by telephone on Wednesday from his hospital bed in Anchorage, a day after being mauled by the bear.

The mauling left Minish with a crushed jaw, a puncture wound in his scalp so deep that the doctor told him he could see bone, lacerations and many stitches after a four-hour surgery.

Allen Minish recuperates at a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday after having been mauled by a brown bear. Photo: Courtesy of Allen Minish via AP

He also is wearing a patch over his right eye, saying that the doctors are worried about it.

The damage came from a very brief encounter — he estimates it lasted less than 10 seconds — after he startled the bear on Tuesday morning just off the Richardson Highway, near Gulkana, located about 306km northeast of Anchorage.

The bear, which Minish said was larger than 135kg black bears he has seen, charged and closed the ground between them in a few seconds.

Minish tried to dodge behind small spruce trees. That did not stop the bear — the bear went through them.

As the bear neared, Minish held up the pointed end of his surveying pole, but the bear simply knocked it to the side, which knocked Minish to the ground.

“As he lunged up on top of me, I grabbed his lower jaw to pull him away,” he said, adding that the move gave him a puncture wound in his hand. “But he tossed me aside there and grabbed a quarter of my face.”

“He took a small bite and then he took a second bite, and the second bite is the one that broke the bones — and crushed my right cheek basically,” he said.

When the bear let go, Minish turned his face to the ground and put his hands over his head.

Then, the bear just walked away.

He surmises that the bear left because he no longer perceived Minish as a threat.

The bear’s exit — Alaska State Troopers later said they had not located the bear — gave him time to assess the damage.

“I realized I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere,” he said.

He called 911 on his cellphone.

While he was talking to a dispatcher, he pulled off his surveyor’s vest and his T-shirt, and wrapped them around his head in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Then he waited 59 minutes for help to arrive.

He knew how much time elapsed because the dispatcher had told him to stay on the line until help arrived and he later checked the cellphone record.

At one point, he was able to give the dispatcher his exact coordinates from his GPS unit, but even that was a struggle.

“It took a while to give them that because I had so much blood flowing into my eyes and on to the GPS, I kept having to wipe it all off,” he said.

One of the rescuers called him a hero after seeing how much blood was on the ground, he added.

Rescuers tried to carry him through the woods to a road that parallels the nearby trans-Alaska pipeline to meet an ambulance.

That did not work, he said, adding that they had to help walk him half a kilometer through swamps, brush and trees.

From there, he was taken to a nearby airport and flown to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage by a medical helicopter.

He is listed in a good condition at Providence.

Before help arrived, he worried about the bear returning to finish him off.

“I kept hearing stuff,” he said, but every time he tried to lean up to look around, he became dizzy from the loss of blood.

“He didn’t come back, and so I just lay there and worried about it,” he said.

Minish, 61, has had his share of bear encounters over the 40 years that he has lived in Alaska, but nothing like this.

He owns his own surveying and engineering business, which takes him into the wild often.

“That’s the one lesson learned,” he said. “I should have had somebody with me.”