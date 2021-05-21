The first person charged under the National Security Law in Hong Kong is to face a trial without a jury, the territory’s High Court ruled yesterday, in a landmark decision that marks a departure from its common law traditions.
Police say Tong Ying-kit (唐英杰) carried a sign that read: “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” and drove his scooter into officers during a protest on July 1 last year, knocking several down on the narrow street before falling over and getting arrested.
It was the first day on which the national security law was in force.
The law punishes anything authorities deem as secession, separatism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.
Tong, 24, was among more than 300 demonstrators against the new law who were arrested that day, and was charged with inciting separatism and terrorism.
In February, Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (鄭若驊) informed the defendant’s legal team that his trial would be heard by three judges appointed for national security cases, instead of a jury, citing the “personal safety of jurors and their family members.”
Tong then filed for a judicial review of the decision.
High Court Judge Alex Lee (李運騰) rejected the application, saying in a written judgement yesterday: “There is nothing inherently unreasonable in directing a trial by a panel of three judges sitting without a jury, when there is a perceived risk of the personal safety of jurors and their family members, or that due administration of justice might be impaired.”
The Hong Kong Judiciary describes trial by jury as one of the most important features of the territory’s legal system, a common law tradition designed to offer defendants additional protection against the possibility of authorities overreaching their power.
In another departure from common law practices, the burden is now placed on the defendant to prove that they would not break the law if released on bail.
The trial is to start on June 23.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,