Biden urges de-escalation; Israel and Gaza trade fire

ELUSIVE CEASEFIRE: An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Israeli officials were assessing at what stage to halt their military campaign

AFP, GAZA CITY





US President Joe Biden called for a “significant de-escalation” in Israel’s conflict with Gaza’s armed groups ahead of a diplomatic push yesterday to stem the violence, as the sides traded further fire.

Israeli fighter jets hit the residences of at least six Hamas leaders, an army statement said, adding that “military infrastructure” was stored at each site.

As air raid sirens sounded again early yesterday in southern Israel, the second-most powerful group in Gaza, the Islamic Jihad, claimed credit for a fresh volley of rockets.

A child joins her family at a UN school in Gaza City on Wednesday to take refuge from the ongoing armed conflict. Photo: EPA-EFE

The persistent unrest came after a strong call from Washington on Wednesday for an easing of the hostilities that erupted on Monday last week.

“The president conveyed to the prime minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” the White House said after a fourth telephone call in less than two weeks.

Germany’s top diplomat was yesterday due for talks in Israel, in the latest effort to broker a ceasefire.

Over 10 days, Israeli strikes have killed 227 Palestinians, Gaza health officials said, while Palestinian rocket fire has claimed 12 lives in Israel, Israeli police said.

An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Israel was assessing at what stage it might stop its military campaign.

“We are looking at when is the right moment for a ceasefire,” the source said.

Netanyahu earlier issued a tough threat against Hamas, who Israel says is responsible for the estimated 4,000 rockets fired at the Jewish state since Monday last week.

“You can either conquer them, and that’s always an open possibility, or you can deter them — and we are engaged right now in forceful deterrence,” Netanyahu told foreign ambassadors. “But I have to say we don’t rule out anything.”

Speaking later, Netanyahu said: “I am determined to continue this operation until its objective is achieved: to restore quiet and security” for Israelis.

Senior Hamas leader Hamas Ismail Haniyeh said that the group, which has run Gaza since 2007, could “continue its resistance longer than the occupation [Israel] estimates.”

Among those killed in Israeli bombardments in Gaza on Wednesday were a disabled man, his pregnant wife and their three-year-old child, the health officials said.

The family’s living room was blasted to bits, and the mangled parts of a child’s red bicycle lay amid the wreckage.

Omar Saleha, 31, whose brother Eyad was killed in the strike, said the family was having lunch when their home was hit.

“What did my brother do? He was just sitting in his wheelchair,” Saleha said.

The Hamas rocket barrages have prompted many living in communities near the Gaza border to hide in bomb shelters almost around the clock.