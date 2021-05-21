Born and raised in the bustling megacity of Jakarta, Indonesia’s densely populated, traffic-choked capital, environmentalist Khalisah Khalid has long anguished over the city’s air.
Her young daughter has been plagued by ill health from birth, issues she believes are exacerbated by air pollution.
“Her health is increasingly being threatened with Jakarta’s increasingly dirty air quality,” Khalisah said of her daughter, now aged 10. “We want the government to make rules to ensure citizens have a good environment and air.”
Photo: AP
The 42-year-old mother is one of 32 plaintiffs in a citizen lawsuit against the Indonesian president, the ministers of health, environment and home affairs, and several regional leaders, demanding that they fix the air pollution problem.
The Central Jakarta District Court had been expected to rule on the 2019 lawsuit yesterday, but Khalisah said that this had been postponed because judges needed more time to consider their ruling.
Of the world’s cities with the worst air pollution last year, the top 148 are in the Asia-Pacific region, data from Swiss air quality technology company IQAir showed.
The plaintiffs’ legal team has said that Indonesian authorities have been environmentally negligent by failing to protect its citizens from the health effects of air pollution.
Scientific research shows that poor air quality can lead to asthma, coronary heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and decreased life expectancy, the team said.
Irvan Pulungan, the Jakarta governor’s special envoy on climate change, said that the city had passed new regulations since the suit was filed, including on installing solar panels in government buildings and encouraging emissions tests.
In 2019, Jakarta announced new curbs on use of private vehicles.
Air quality monitoring PM2.5 (fine particle matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers) by the US embassy in Jakarta in 2019 showed that there were 172 unhealthy days, more than half of the year.
Despite restrictions, Jakarta’s air quality did not significantly improve during the COVID-19 pandemic, with satellite imaging showing power plants in neighboring provinces operating as usual, the Center on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in a report in August last year, which analyzed transboundary air pollution in Jakarta and its surrounding areas.
CREA identified 136 registered industrial facilities, including power plants, in high-emitting sectors in Jakarta and within a 100km radius of the city borders.
Coal-fired power plants expose people to toxic particles, some microscopic, such as PM2.5, ozone, and from nitrogen oxides and heavy metals such as mercury, it said.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,