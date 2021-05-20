World News Quick Take

BELARUS

News portal shuttered

The Tut.by news portal on Tuesday became the latest media targeted by authorities, with security agents searching the offices and homes of journalists working for the site, its editor-in-chief Marina Zolotova said. The outlet was then taken offline entirely. The Ministry of Information confirmed later in a statement that it had blocked Tut.by at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, saying prosecutors had established that the outlet routinely published “prohibited information.” Tut.by said on its Telegram channel that at least 13 of its employees — including journalists, editors and accountants — had been detained.

GERMANY

Hezbollah groups raided

The government has banned three associations that are accused of donating to the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, the Federal Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. Police conducted early morning raids at several premises in seven German states, a ministry spokesman wrote on Twitter. “Those who support terror will not be safe in Germany ... they will not find a place of refuge in our country,” the spokesman said. The associations are accused of collecting donations for Hezbollah’s “martyr families” in Lebanon under the guise of religious and humanitarian goals in Germany, ultimately promoting attacks on Israel.

IRELAND

Cyberattack hits healthcare

The health system on Tuesday struggled to restore computers and treat patients, four days after it shut down its entire information technology (IT) system in response to a ransomware attack. Health Service Executive Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry said that the intrusion was having “a profound impact on our ability to deliver care” and that disruptions would undoubtedly “mount in the coming days and weeks.” More than 2,000 patient-facing IT systems were affected, and about 80,000 devices were linked to such systems throughout the health service, Henry told broadcaster RTE.

UNITED STATES

Trump empire investigated

The New York State Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday said that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. “We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature,” Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James, said in a statement. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan [district attorney],” Levy said.

UNITED STATES

Police shooting ‘justified’

A North Carolina prosecutor on Tuesday said that sheriff’s deputies were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr, because the black man struck a deputy with his car and nearly ran him over while ignoring commands to show his hands and get out of the vehicle. District Attorney Andrew Womble told a news conference that Brown used his car as a “deadly weapon,” causing Pasquotank County deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. Womble, who acknowledged Brown was not armed with guns or other weapons, said the deputies would face no criminal charges for the shooting, which sparked weeks of protests.

AUSTRALIA

Years-late ruling appealed

An appeal has been granted against a family law decision that took a judge more than seven years to deliver after it was found that the “gross and deplorable delay” contributed to “substantial errors” — and that the judgement might have been made despite the court file being lost. The parents of two children with special needs are to face another hearing after the family court granted the appeal against the decision of Federal Circuit Court Judge Anne Demack.

RUSSIA

Man planning shooting held

Officials yesterday said that a 20-year-old man planning a mass shooting, including detonating explosives at a technical college in Siberia, was jailed for 10 years. The Investigative Committee’s Buryatia branch said in a statement that the man was found guilty of several charges, including making explosives and preparing a mass attack. “By a court verdict, the young man was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a fine of 15,000 rubles [US$203] in a strict regime prison colony,” it said. Investigators said that in 2019, the man had blown up an empty residential building in the countryside in preparation for the attack and had purchased a pistol, gas masks, black masks and remote controls for detonating improvised explosive devices.

INDIA

Mosque razed despite ruling

The Barabanki District Government in the state of Uttar Pradesh defied an order of the state’s High Court and bulldozed a mosque, called Waqf Masjid Gareeb Nawaz al-Maroof Tehsil Wali, which had stood for at least six decades. On Monday, police and security services moved into the area and cleared it of people, then they brought in bulldozers and demolished the mosque. Debris was then thrown into a river, images and local accounts reported. The state government is governed by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

CHINA

TV show ‘anti-Semite’: Israel

The Israeli embassy is protesting what it describes as “blatant anti-Semitism” on a program ran by the overseas channel of China Central Television (CCTV) discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza. The embassy wrote on Twitter: “We have hoped that the times of the ‘Jew’s controlling the world’ conspiracy theories were over.” “We are appalled to see blatant anti-Semitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet,” it added. Speaking in English, CGTN broadcast host Zheng Junfeng (鄭峻峰) on Tuesday said: “Jews dominate finance and Internet sectors... So do they have the powerful lobbies some say? Possible.”

IRAQ

Iranian sets himself ablaze

An Iranian Kurd seeking asylum on Tuesday doused himself in fuel and set himself alight near the UN’s offices in protest against living conditions. Medics in Arbil treating Mohammad Mahmoudi, 27, said that he was in a critical condition. Before setting himself on fire, Mahmoudi was filmed on a video posted on social media saying he had fled Iran because he was a critic of authorities in Tehran. “Are we supposed to live the way I live because of my political activity? Is that life?” he said. “We have been living like homeless dogs for four years.” A day laborer, he submitted an application for refugee status to the UN four years ago, but his request was still reportedly under review, friends said. “If I return to Iran, I will be executed,” Mahmoudi said.