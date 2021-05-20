Growing up, children mocked his Tourette’s syndrome by calling him “Tics,” but a Norwegian pop star, who on Tuesday was one of the 39 acts vying for a place in the final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, has taken the cruel taunt and turned into his stage name — TIX.
“When you have Tourette’s it’s not that easy not to stand out, because it’s such a visible thing,” said TIX, whose real name is Andreas Haukeland.
Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological condition characterized by involuntary movements and tics.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It was bad, but I chose to take ownership over the name ‘TIX’ and decided to use it as my artist name,” he said, while talking about being bullied as a teenager.
Known for its kitsch pop music and flamboyant costumes, the annual Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place in Rotterdam this year, usually draws a television audience of about 200 million.
From conservative roots, the contest has in the past decade or so become a platform for inclusivity and acceptance among the LGBT community. TIX hopes to add neurodiversity as one of the causes the competition embraces.
“Eurovision is really a place where it’s not only allowed to be different, but it’s encouraged to be different, to stand out and to just make the most of those three minutes that you get on stage,” he said.
TIX has several No. 1 hits in Norway under his belt and he made it through the first semi-final on Tuesday to reach the Eurovision final on Saturday with his song Fallen Angel.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,