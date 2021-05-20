TIX shines a Eurovision light on neurodiversity

Reuters, ROTTERDAM, Netherlands





Growing up, children mocked his Tourette’s syndrome by calling him “Tics,” but a Norwegian pop star, who on Tuesday was one of the 39 acts vying for a place in the final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, has taken the cruel taunt and turned into his stage name — TIX.

“When you have Tourette’s it’s not that easy not to stand out, because it’s such a visible thing,” said TIX, whose real name is Andreas Haukeland.

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological condition characterized by involuntary movements and tics.

Norway’s TIX reacts to qualifying for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“It was bad, but I chose to take ownership over the name ‘TIX’ and decided to use it as my artist name,” he said, while talking about being bullied as a teenager.

Known for its kitsch pop music and flamboyant costumes, the annual Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place in Rotterdam this year, usually draws a television audience of about 200 million.

From conservative roots, the contest has in the past decade or so become a platform for inclusivity and acceptance among the LGBT community. TIX hopes to add neurodiversity as one of the causes the competition embraces.

“Eurovision is really a place where it’s not only allowed to be different, but it’s encouraged to be different, to stand out and to just make the most of those three minutes that you get on stage,” he said.

TIX has several No. 1 hits in Norway under his belt and he made it through the first semi-final on Tuesday to reach the Eurovision final on Saturday with his song Fallen Angel.