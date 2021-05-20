Spain on Tuesday stepped up diplomatic pressure on Morocco’s capital Rabat as its prime minister flew into Ceuta, vowing to “restore order” in the Spanish enclave after a record 8,000 migrants reached its beaches from Morocco.
With diplomatic ties already strained between the two nations over a political spat linked to the Western Sahara, Spain’s top diplomat summoned Morocco’s ambassador to express her “displeasure” after thousands of migrants were able to enter the enclave which borders Morocco as Moroccan security forces turned a blind eye.
“I reminded [the ambassador] that border control has been and must continue to be the joint responsibility of Spain and Morocco,” Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha Gonzalez Laya told journalists.
Photo: AP
Soon after, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that it had recalled its ambassador from Spain.
Madrid would send an additional 50 police officers to reinforce the 200 already deployed on Tuesday, while another 150 were on standby, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior said.
The Spanish government said it had set up a system to “streamline” the return of migrants to Morocco that could “operate 24 hours a day.”
Ceuta and Melilla have the EU’s only land borders with Africa, making them popular entry points for people fleeing poverty and war in Africa.
“The situation is much calmer. The Moroccan authorities are blocking their nationals from coming along the beach,” a source at the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta said.
While he said the arrivals had stopped by midday, live footage from Spain’s RTVE public television appeared to show scores of migrants wading through the water.
Early on Tuesday, another 300 migrants tried to cross into Melilla by scaling a high barrier, with 86 making it through.
The crisis comes against the backdrop of soaring tensions with Rabat over Madrid’s decision to provide medical treatment for the leader of the Western Sahara independence movement, who has been seriously ill with COVID-19.
Rabat was infuriated when news leaked that Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali had flown to northern Spain in the middle of last month for hospital treatment.
The Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that is mainly under Moroccan control.
The Moroccan authorities have long wanted Spain to acknowledge their authority over Western Sahara, as Washington did in December last year under former US president Donald Trump.
In allowing the migrant surge into Ceuta, Morocco had sent a “strong message,” said Isaias Barrenada, an international relations professor at Complutense University of Madrid.
“The message is: ‘Without Morocco’s cooperation in the control of migrants Spain has a problem, so Spain should listen to Morocco’s demands,’” he said.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,