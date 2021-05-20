Spain pressures Morocco after migrant influx

POLITICAL SPAT: Migrants were able to enter Ceuta in the thousands as Moroccan security forces had stopped monitoring their border with the Spanish enclave

AFP, FNIDEQ, Morocco





Spain on Tuesday stepped up diplomatic pressure on Morocco’s capital Rabat as its prime minister flew into Ceuta, vowing to “restore order” in the Spanish enclave after a record 8,000 migrants reached its beaches from Morocco.

With diplomatic ties already strained between the two nations over a political spat linked to the Western Sahara, Spain’s top diplomat summoned Morocco’s ambassador to express her “displeasure” after thousands of migrants were able to enter the enclave which borders Morocco as Moroccan security forces turned a blind eye.

“I reminded [the ambassador] that border control has been and must continue to be the joint responsibility of Spain and Morocco,” Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha Gonzalez Laya told journalists.

Migrants arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta near the border with Morocco yesterday. Photo: AP

Soon after, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that it had recalled its ambassador from Spain.

Madrid would send an additional 50 police officers to reinforce the 200 already deployed on Tuesday, while another 150 were on standby, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior said.

The Spanish government said it had set up a system to “streamline” the return of migrants to Morocco that could “operate 24 hours a day.”

Ceuta and Melilla have the EU’s only land borders with Africa, making them popular entry points for people fleeing poverty and war in Africa.

“The situation is much calmer. The Moroccan authorities are blocking their nationals from coming along the beach,” a source at the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta said.

While he said the arrivals had stopped by midday, live footage from Spain’s RTVE public television appeared to show scores of migrants wading through the water.

Early on Tuesday, another 300 migrants tried to cross into Melilla by scaling a high barrier, with 86 making it through.

The crisis comes against the backdrop of soaring tensions with Rabat over Madrid’s decision to provide medical treatment for the leader of the Western Sahara independence movement, who has been seriously ill with COVID-19.

Rabat was infuriated when news leaked that Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali had flown to northern Spain in the middle of last month for hospital treatment.

The Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that is mainly under Moroccan control.

The Moroccan authorities have long wanted Spain to acknowledge their authority over Western Sahara, as Washington did in December last year under former US president Donald Trump.

In allowing the migrant surge into Ceuta, Morocco had sent a “strong message,” said Isaias Barrenada, an international relations professor at Complutense University of Madrid.

“The message is: ‘Without Morocco’s cooperation in the control of migrants Spain has a problem, so Spain should listen to Morocco’s demands,’” he said.