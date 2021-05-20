The release on Tuesday of a US government list labeling 17 Central American politicians as corrupt prompted Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele to praise China, and the Salvadorean Legislative Assembly to ratify a 2019 cooperation agreement with the country.
The office of US Representative Norma Torres, who had requested the report, released the US Department of State document.
The report named a close aide of Bukele and his former security minister among those “credibly alleged” to have engaged in corrupt acts.
Photo: Reuters
Bukele himself was not named.
The list also includes Honduran and Guatemalan legislators and former officials from all three nations.
The report said that the list is based on “media reporting, credible information or allegations” of corruption, drug trafficking and using proceeds of crime to finance political campaigns.
After the release, Bukele wrote on Twitter that the list was about “geopolitics,” not fighting corruption.
He also praised China’s US$500 million investment in public investments in El Salvador “without conditions,” an apparent contrast to aid from Washington and US-backed lenders that is conditioned on good governance.
The state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Tuesday night, the Legislative Assembly ratified a cooperation agreement with China, which had been signed in 2019. The agreement calls for 400 million yuan (US$62.1 million) in investment in a water purification plant, a stadium, a library and infrastructure along El Salvador’s coast.
Neither China’s embassy in El Salvador nor the Salvadorean Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to questions about the discrepancy in investment dollars.
US officials see corruption as a major contributor to a migrant exodus from the region — along with poverty, gang violence and natural disasters. Washington wants to make sure a US$4 billion aid package under consideration does not fall prey to graft.
Central American leaders have pushed back on US President Joe Biden’s anti-corruption strategy. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, targeted by a US criminal investigation, has warned that US probes jeopardize joint anti-narcotics efforts.
Bukele recently removed top judges and the attorney general, which Washington considered to be unconstitutional.
Widely popular Bukele, 39, says the move was justified by his large congressional majority.
El Salvador, which has a dollarized economy closely tied to the US by trade and a large migrant population, is negotiating a more than US$1 billion loan from the IMF, where Washington has a dominant voice.
The loan is likely to include clauses aimed at committing Bukele to democratic standards.
In contrast to Washington’s activist posture, China’s embassy in El Salvador responded to Bukele’s control of the justice system by saying that it would not interfere in sovereign matters.
China has made diplomatic inroads in Latin America, where it sources commodities and jostles for influence with the US. During the COVID-19 pandemic, China has stepped into the gap left by Western countries and helped poorer nations obtain vaccines.
With a vaccine shipment on Tuesday, El Salvador will have received about 2.15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China for its 6.7 million people, China’s embassy in San Salvador has said.
Neighboring Honduras, which does not have diplomatic ties with China, has asked Bukele to share Chinese vaccines in the absence of supplies from the US.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,