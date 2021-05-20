Riyadh hot over ‘insulting’ quip by Lebanese official

FRESH TENSIONS: Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Charbel Wehbe said in a debate that Persian Gulf states were behind the rise of the Islamic State group

AFP, RIYADH





Saudi Arabia on Tuesday summoned Lebanon’s ambassador to the kingdom to protest “insulting” remarks by his country’s foreign minister, who appeared to blame Persian Gulf states for the rise of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Saudi Arabia seems to have taken a step back from its former ally, angered by the influence of Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, which is backed by Riyadh’s rival Tehran.

Outgoing Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Charbel Wehbe on Monday stoked fresh tensions when he said during a televised debate that Persian Gulf states were behind the rise of the extremist group in Iraq and Syria.

Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Charbel Wehbe, right, presents his resignation to Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, yesterday. Photo: AFP / Ho / Dalati and Nohra

He made the comment during a verbal duel with a Saudi Arabian guest on the show, who blamed Lebanese President Michel Aoun for “handing over” his country to Hezbollah.

In a statement, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Wehbe’s “insulting” remarks, saying that they were “inconsistent with the simplest diplomatic norms.”

The ministry “summoned the Lebanese ambassador to express the kingdom’s rejection and denunciation” of his comments, said the statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The ambassador was handed an official “letter of protest,” the statement added.

Wehbe on Tuesday apologized, saying that he did not mean to offend “brotherly Arab countries.”

Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf secretary-general Nayef al-Hajraf in a separate statement demanded a formal apology from Wehbe to Persian Gulf states for his “unacceptable” remarks.

Faced with a crippling economic crisis, the Lebanese government moved swiftly to distance itself from the remarks that angered Riyadh, once a key financial backer of Beirut.

Aoun said that the comments were Wehbe’s “personal opinion” and did not reflect the position of the state, as he lauded the “brotherly” ties with Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf.

Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that he had sought an explanation from Wehbe, adding that his country was eager to maintain the “best relations” with Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf.

Saad Hariri, the prime minister-designate who owes much of his family fortune to Saudi Arabian backing, also slammed Wehbe, saying that his remarks were “not in accordance with diplomatic norms.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia announced that it was suspending fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon, saying that shipments were being used for drug smuggling and accusing Beirut of inaction.