Shippers seek coalition to defy Gulf of Guinea pirates

AFP, LAGOS





Major international shipping and maritime companies have called for a coalition to combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, where armed kidnappings of seafarers reached record levels last year.

A key shipping route stretching from Senegal to Angola, the Gulf of Guinea has seen pirates, mostly Nigerians, attacking farther out to sea in more sophisticated, violent assaults on commercial ships.

A group of about 100 shippers, maritime firms and trade groups have signed a declaration released on Monday calling for more cooperation to curb piracy in the region, which accounted for almost all maritime abductions last year.

“The threat that looms for all seafarers going to the region is being kidnapped at gunpoint for ransom,” said the declaration, which was developed in online meetings by signatories from China, Europe, India, Japan and Turkey.

Signatories include some of the world’s largest shipping companies and associations, including industry group BIMCO, Denmark’s TORM and Maersk Tankers, Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd and Chinese transporter COSCO.

Several EU nations often have naval vessels in the area, but pirate gangs are increasingly attacking beyond Nigeria’s coastal waters, where they know ships are more vulnerable.

Denmark, a major shipping nation, in March said that it would dispatch a naval frigate with dozens of marines onboard to deter pirate attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

Denmark has been pushing for a stronger international naval presence in the Gulf of Guinea, where pirates race in speed boats out of bases hidden in Nigeria’s Delta region to snatch crews from vessels.

“We recognize the important steps taken and positive initiatives underway by coastal states in the region,” Monday’s declaration said, referring to Nigeria and its neighbors.

“We call on all stakeholders to ... join together in a coalition to end the threat of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.”