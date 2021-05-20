For years, Jews and Arabs have lived together in the central Israeli city of Lod, but over the past week everything has fallen apart, leaving a man dead, a synagogue torched and neighbors facing off in hatred.
Intra-communal violence has flared in Israel as Jerusalem unrest has spiraled into a conflict in which the Islamist group Hamas has fired rockets from Gaza and Israel has launched airstrikes.
Amid the deadly escalation, tempers have flared and mob attacks have sparked warnings of a “civil war.”
Photo: AP
In Lod, an industrial city near Tel Aviv with drab rows of gray homes with barred windows, 40 percent of the population is Arab, and tensions have exploded into violence for days.
Mussa Hassuna, a 32-year-old Arab-Israeli father, was shot and killed in clashes on Monday last week.
At his funeral the following day, protesters torched vehicles and hurled stones.
Despite a local state of emergency and nighttime curfew, Lod on Wednesday last week was again ablaze, like many of Israel’s “mixed” cities, also including Haifa and Acre, where a Jew was seriously injured by stone throwers.
That day, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who had celebrated a Ramadan iftar meal just weeks ago, condemned what he termed a “pogrom” by a “blood-thirsty Arab mob.”
Hours later, a far-right Israeli mob was shown on live TV savagely beating a man they believed to be an Arab as he lay motionless on the ground, on the seafront promenade of Bat Yam.
Outside the charred Lod synagogue, Yoel Frankenburg, 34, remained furious.
“The Arabs are trying to kill us,” he said. “And why they want to kill us, I have no idea. I’ve been living here for 12 years and most of the time I’ve been a good neighbor.”
“They attacked me. They threw stones at me... I had to send my children out of town,” he added, saying that the five children were staying with their grandparents.
He said that several Jewish families had their guns ready, because the “police do nothing.”
Arabs say that families like Frankenburg’s are no different than the Jewish nationalists who settle in the occupied West Bank.
“Things started to change about 10 years ago, when extremist groups began to move into the neighborhood,” said Wael Abo Sharkh, an Arab resident. “As soon as these extremists started to arrive, things changed.”
Many of Lod’s Arab citizens accuse the mayor’s office of facilitating the influx of “extremist” Jews.
Outside the local courthouse on Wednesday last week, dozens of Israelis held a demonstration in support of three Jews arrested in connection with Hassuna’s killing.
A semi-automatic weapon slung over his shoulder, Meir Layosh marshalled the crowd with a loudspeaker, while cradling a baby in a stroller.
“We’re not violent ... but we have to protect ourselves against terrorists and anti-Semites,” Layosh said. “These people don’t want us here, but I have a message for them: We’re staying put.”
Amid the rising brutality, there have been warnings to pull back from the brink.
Issawi Fredj, an Arab deputy from the left-wing Meretz Party, said the images of the Bat Yam beating were a sign the country was heading toward “civil war.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that “what has been happening in the last few days in the cities of Israel is unacceptable. Nothing justifies the lynching of Arabs by Jews and nothing justifies the lynching of Jews by Arabs.”
Israel’s chief Sephardic rabbi, Yitzhak Yossef, called for an end to attacks by Jews.
“Innocent citizens are being attacked by terrorist organizations,” he said. “The heart is heavy and the images difficult, but we cannot allow ourselves to be drawn into provocations and aggressions.”
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said: “The rioters in Lod and Acre do not represent Israeli Arabs, the rioters in Bat Yam ... do not represent Israeli Jews. Violence will not dictate our lives.”
