France proposes Gaza ceasefire

CONTINUED CLASHES: Randa Abu Sultan of Gaza said that her family was terrified: ‘My four-year-old son tells me he’s scared that if he falls asleep he’ll wake up to find us dead’

AFP, GAZA CITY





Israeli soldiers and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza exchanged fire overnight into the early hours of yesterday, as France proposed a ceasefire to stem more than a week of bloodshed.

Israel started bombing the besieged coastal strip run by Islamist group Hamas on Monday last week, in response to Palestinian armed groups there firing rockets toward the Jewish state after Israeli forces cracked down on Palestinians in Jerusalem.

War planes continued to hit Gaza City in the hours before dawn, flying low and keeping many people awake, a reporter said.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to reporters following the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Randa Abu Sultan, 45, said her family was all gathered in one room to sit out the night.

“We’re all terrified by the sound of explosions, missiles and fighter jets,” the mother of seven said. “My four-year-old son tells me he’s scared that if he falls asleep he’ll wake up to find us dead.”

Late on Tuesday, a reporter saw streaks of light in the sky as Israel’s air defense system intercepted rockets launched from Gaza.

Since Monday last week, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 217 people, including 63 children, health officials in Gaza said.

Meanwhile, Palestinian groups have killed 12 people in Israel with their rockets, Israeli police said.

A UN Security Council meeting broke up without issuing a statement late on Tuesday, but France then said that it had proposed a resolution calling for a ceasefire, in coordination with Egypt and Jordan.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) told reporters that his team had heard the French ceasefire proposal and China was “supportive.”

Another diplomat said the proposal would also seek to “allow humanitarian access.”

At an air force base in Israel’s south on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the second-biggest armed group in Gaza, had “received blows they didn’t expect.”

“We’ll continue as long as necessary to bring ... quiet back to the citizens of Israel,” he added.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces and protesters clashed across the occupied West Bank and in East Jerusalem, as Palestinians rallied in solidarity with their besieged counterparts in Gaza.

Palestinian health officials said that Israeli forces had shot dead four Palestinians, including one that the Israeli army said had attempted to attack soldiers, bringing up to 24 the number of Palestinians killed there since Monday last week.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that its teams had treated more than 150 people in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, including 35 with bullet wounds.

Israel’s army said troops came under fire north of Ramallah, and two of its soldiers were injured.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement had called for a “day of anger” on Tuesday, a call echoed in Arab and ethnically mixed towns inside Israel.

“We are here to raise our voice and stand with the people in Gaza who are being bombed,” Ramallah protester Aya Dabour said.

In East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, Palestinian protesters faced off against police, who used stun grenades and “skunk water” cannon to disperse them.

The latest escalation was sparked after clashes broke out at east Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, as well as over planned expulsions of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.