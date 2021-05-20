COVID-19: ‘Singapore variant’ is from India, city-state ministry says

Bloomberg





Singapore on Tuesday rejected a claim made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a new variant of COVID-19 had been discovered in the city-state, saying that it was an Indian strain of the virus that hit the Southeast Asian nation.

Kejriwal on Twitter wrote that the so-called “new Singapore variant” is “very harmful to children,” calling on the Indian government to immediately halt flights to and from the city-state to avoid a third wave of infections.

“There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports,” the Singaporean Ministry of Health said in a statement, referring to remarks published by India’s Hindustan Times and NDTV. “There is no ‘Singapore variant.’ The strain that is prevalent in many of the Covid-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India.”

Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday wrote on Twitter: “Politicians should stick to facts! There is no ‘Singapore variant.’”

A spokesman from Kejriwal’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar weighed in on the spat on Singapore’s side, writing on Twitter that Kejriwal “does not speak for India” and that “irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships.”

Balakrishnan responded by saying that the focus should be on resolving the situation in their respective countries.

Testing has shown the India strain to be linked with several clusters in Singapore, which last month tightened border controls with India, citing the deteriorating situation there.

India, which is battling the world’s worst outbreak of COVID-19, yesterday added 267,334 cases, bringing the total number of infections to more than 25 million.