Singapore on Tuesday rejected a claim made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a new variant of COVID-19 had been discovered in the city-state, saying that it was an Indian strain of the virus that hit the Southeast Asian nation.
Kejriwal on Twitter wrote that the so-called “new Singapore variant” is “very harmful to children,” calling on the Indian government to immediately halt flights to and from the city-state to avoid a third wave of infections.
“There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports,” the Singaporean Ministry of Health said in a statement, referring to remarks published by India’s Hindustan Times and NDTV. “There is no ‘Singapore variant.’ The strain that is prevalent in many of the Covid-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India.”
Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday wrote on Twitter: “Politicians should stick to facts! There is no ‘Singapore variant.’”
A spokesman from Kejriwal’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar weighed in on the spat on Singapore’s side, writing on Twitter that Kejriwal “does not speak for India” and that “irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships.”
Balakrishnan responded by saying that the focus should be on resolving the situation in their respective countries.
Testing has shown the India strain to be linked with several clusters in Singapore, which last month tightened border controls with India, citing the deteriorating situation there.
India, which is battling the world’s worst outbreak of COVID-19, yesterday added 267,334 cases, bringing the total number of infections to more than 25 million.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,