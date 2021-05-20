COVID-19: Tokyo’s restaurants rail against alcohol ban to curb virus

The Guardian, TOKYO





A vivid rainbow heralds the arrival of dusk in Tokyo, but the fabled promise of a pot of gold must seem like a cruel joke to restaurant operators in Shimbashi, where office blocks stand in happy proximity to hundreds of watering holes.

In pre-COVID-19 days, nightfall would be the cue for the neighborhood’s neon lights to flicker into action and for touts armed with laminated menus to beckon office workers inside with promises of cheap food and drink.

However, as Tokyo begins the fourth week of a COVID-19 state of emergency, the usual post-work bonhomie that spills out on to Shimbashi’s narrow backstreets has been replaced by anger and despondency.

People on Tuesday walk past restaurants in Tokyo facing alcohol sales restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Take a look; it’s empty,” said Yasuko Matsui, the owner of a small restaurant serving Nagasaki-style noodles. “We’re not allowed to serve alcohol, so no one is interested in eating out. Imagine going to a pub or restaurant where you can’t even order a drink.”

A ban on alcohol is one of several restrictions Tokyo’s eateries have to observe as the city attempts to arrest a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections two months before it is due to host the Olympic Games.

Even those that only serve soft drinks must close at 8pm.

As an incentive, the Japanese government is offering daily subsidies of ￥40,000 to ￥200,000 (US$366 to US$1,829), along with the threat of a ￥300,000 fine for noncompliance.

Even open-air drinking is discouraged, with burly men in high-visibility jackets and baseball caps positioned on street corners to deter “displaced” carousers from congregating in a nearby park.

Japan’s third state of emergency, since April 25 targeting Tokyo, Osaka and several other prefectures, was supposed to end on Tuesday last week, but has been extended until the end of this month.

Japanese health experts have long pointed to the heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission when groups of people sit in confined, poorly ventilated spaces, and remove their masks to eat and drink.

However, for Shimbashi restaurateurs, the measures represent an existential threat.

“The subsidies are too low, given that we can’t serve alcohol and have to close very early in the evening,” Matsui said, adding that her restaurant was “just about surviving” by offering special lunch deals.

Others complain that the subsidies do not come close to matching the profits generated by alcohol sales. One bar owner, who asked not to be named, said that his takings had fallen by about 60 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will probably be able to survive, but there are lots of smaller places around here that were encouraged by the government to take out loans earlier in the pandemic,” they said. “Now they have to start paying them back, but they can’t. We are going to see a lot of places going bankrupt.”

Elsewhere in Shimbashi, diners pack into the few restaurants that have decided to open, while others display signs stating that they would remain closed until the end of the state of emergency. A small number look as if they would never reopen.

Their pain is being felt across Japan.

While sales at fast-food chains have grown during the pandemic, those at bars and izakayas, a local type of bistro, in March plunged by almost 40 percent year-on-year, Japan Foodservice Association data showed.

As the clock ticks toward her restaurant’s usual opening time at 8pm, Matsui is preparing to lower the shutters after another evening of frustration.

“We’re trapped in a vicious cycle and the politicians aren’t listening to us any more,” she said. “It feels like they have got their hands around our throats.”