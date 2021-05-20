The French were expected to flock to restaurants, museums and cinemas when they reopened yesterday, but bad weather and social distancing cast a pall over scenes of people toasting a return to semi-normality after months of COVID-19 curbs.
Cafes and restaurants with terraces or rooftop gardens have been inundated with bookings for the return of outdoor dining, under the second phase of a lockdown-lifting plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the French economy on June 30.
Museums, cinemas and theaters are also reopening after being closed for more than six months, during which they relied chiefly on aid from the French government to remain afloat.
However, with weather services forecasting showers across much of the country — possibly even snow in the Alps — and most venues allowed to use only half of their outdoor seating, some of the 40 percent of French restaurants that boast a terrace were expected to take a rain check on resuming operations.
A nighttime curfew, yesterday pushed back two hours to 9pm, could also put a damper on the revelry, which would be limited to six people per table.
Stephanie Mathey, an owner of three Paris bistros, told reporters that she was treating this stage of the reopening as a dress rehearsal for the summer.
“Like a diesel engine, we’ll be warming up slowly,” she said.
From June 9, restaurants can serve indoors, before the curfew is to be fully lifted on June 30.
Beyond having a coffee or glass of wine on a terrace, many people are also looking forward to seeing a film in a movie theater, or catching a play or an exhibition.
“We are glad to be able to welcome you again,” the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, wrote on its Web site, where demand was brisk for tickets to a Renaissance sculpture show.
Clothes shops and other nonessential stores were also reopening yesterday under a timetable set by French President Emmanuel Macron after a severe third wave of COVID-19 infections peaked last month.
The government’s vaccination drive has accelerated, with more than 20 million people receiving at least one shot.
However, the ultimate freedom for many people would come when they can walk down the street mask-free.
French Minister of Health Olivier Veran on Monday told French news channel BFM TV that he expected the rule on wearing masks outside to be lifted soon.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,