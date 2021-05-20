COVID-19: French cafes reopen after six months

SLOWLY BACK TO NORMAL: The Louvre in Paris is welcoming back visitors, while the minister of health said that mask-wearing mandates would be dropped soon

AFP, PARIS





The French were expected to flock to restaurants, museums and cinemas when they reopened yesterday, but bad weather and social distancing cast a pall over scenes of people toasting a return to semi-normality after months of COVID-19 curbs.

Cafes and restaurants with terraces or rooftop gardens have been inundated with bookings for the return of outdoor dining, under the second phase of a lockdown-lifting plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the French economy on June 30.

Museums, cinemas and theaters are also reopening after being closed for more than six months, during which they relied chiefly on aid from the French government to remain afloat.

However, with weather services forecasting showers across much of the country — possibly even snow in the Alps — and most venues allowed to use only half of their outdoor seating, some of the 40 percent of French restaurants that boast a terrace were expected to take a rain check on resuming operations.

A nighttime curfew, yesterday pushed back two hours to 9pm, could also put a damper on the revelry, which would be limited to six people per table.

Stephanie Mathey, an owner of three Paris bistros, told reporters that she was treating this stage of the reopening as a dress rehearsal for the summer.

“Like a diesel engine, we’ll be warming up slowly,” she said.

From June 9, restaurants can serve indoors, before the curfew is to be fully lifted on June 30.

Beyond having a coffee or glass of wine on a terrace, many people are also looking forward to seeing a film in a movie theater, or catching a play or an exhibition.

“We are glad to be able to welcome you again,” the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, wrote on its Web site, where demand was brisk for tickets to a Renaissance sculpture show.

Clothes shops and other nonessential stores were also reopening yesterday under a timetable set by French President Emmanuel Macron after a severe third wave of COVID-19 infections peaked last month.

The government’s vaccination drive has accelerated, with more than 20 million people receiving at least one shot.

However, the ultimate freedom for many people would come when they can walk down the street mask-free.

French Minister of Health Olivier Veran on Monday told French news channel BFM TV that he expected the rule on wearing masks outside to be lifted soon.