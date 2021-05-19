World News Quick Take

Agencies





MALAYSIA

Filipino militants arrested

Five suspected members of Philippine militant group Abu Sayyaf have been shot dead in a firefight with police on the Malaysian part of Borneo Island, authorities said yesterday. Police were attacked by men armed with guns and machetes on Monday, when they raided a settlement near the town of Beaufort in Sabah state, and returned fire. “Five male suspects were successfully defeated,” Sabah Police Commissioner Hazani Ghazali said in a statement. They were believed to be from the Abu Sayyaf group, police said. One of them has been identified as Mabar Binda, a militant leader on the Philippine police’s wanted list, the Star newspaper reported.

PHILIPPINES

Biggest vaccine order signed

The government has ordered 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc, the nation’s biggest supply agreement as it fights one of the region’s worst outbreaks. The term sheet for the order has been signed, Carlito Galvez, who leads the nation’s vaccination program, said in a text message on Monday evening. However, while the country expects more than 200 million vaccine doses to arrive this year, recruiting as many as 50,000 health workers to administer shots in key cities poses a challenge, Galvez said in a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte. Most doctors and nurses are still treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals, Galvez said, following a surge in infections that started in mid-March. The government plans to hire midwives, pharmacists, paramedics and medicals students to administer the vaccines, Galvez said. Inoculating workers and the poor is to start this month, he said.

CHINA

Panic as building wobbles

One of the nation’s tallest skyscrapers was evacuated yesterday after it began to shake, sending panicked shoppers scampering to safety in Shenzhen City. Emergency management officials are investigating what caused the nearly 300m-high SEG Plaza in Futian District to wobble, the city said in a post on Sina Weibo. “After checking and analyzing the data of various earthquake monitoring stations across the city, there was no earthquake in Shenzhen today,” the statement said. “The cause of the shaking is being verified by various departments.”

AUSTRALIA

Shark kills surfer

A surfer was killed by a shark yesterday off the east coast, police said. The man, aged in his 50s, had been surfing off Forster, when he was attacked late in the morning, a police statement said. Onlookers pulled the man from the water suffering critical injuries to his upper right thigh, police said. The Ambulance Service said the man could not be resuscitated, despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene. Forster beaches have been closed. Police said they were working with government authorities to identify the species of shark.

PAKISTAN

Police foil lynch mob

Police yesterday said they foiled an attempt by a mob to lynch a blasphemy suspect recently arrested on charges of insulting Islam. The mob stormed the Golra police station on the outskirts of Islamabad on Monday night, after police refused to hand over the suspect to the crowd outside for punishment, local police chief Asim Ghaffar said. The suspect, Shaukat Ali, was unharmed, while six police officials were slightly injured in the attack, Ghaffar said. Aali is accused of sharing anti-Islam content on social media.