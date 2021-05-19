MALAYSIA
Filipino militants arrested
Five suspected members of Philippine militant group Abu Sayyaf have been shot dead in a firefight with police on the Malaysian part of Borneo Island, authorities said yesterday. Police were attacked by men armed with guns and machetes on Monday, when they raided a settlement near the town of Beaufort in Sabah state, and returned fire. “Five male suspects were successfully defeated,” Sabah Police Commissioner Hazani Ghazali said in a statement. They were believed to be from the Abu Sayyaf group, police said. One of them has been identified as Mabar Binda, a militant leader on the Philippine police’s wanted list, the Star newspaper reported.
PHILIPPINES
Biggest vaccine order signed
The government has ordered 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc, the nation’s biggest supply agreement as it fights one of the region’s worst outbreaks. The term sheet for the order has been signed, Carlito Galvez, who leads the nation’s vaccination program, said in a text message on Monday evening. However, while the country expects more than 200 million vaccine doses to arrive this year, recruiting as many as 50,000 health workers to administer shots in key cities poses a challenge, Galvez said in a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte. Most doctors and nurses are still treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals, Galvez said, following a surge in infections that started in mid-March. The government plans to hire midwives, pharmacists, paramedics and medicals students to administer the vaccines, Galvez said. Inoculating workers and the poor is to start this month, he said.
CHINA
Panic as building wobbles
One of the nation’s tallest skyscrapers was evacuated yesterday after it began to shake, sending panicked shoppers scampering to safety in Shenzhen City. Emergency management officials are investigating what caused the nearly 300m-high SEG Plaza in Futian District to wobble, the city said in a post on Sina Weibo. “After checking and analyzing the data of various earthquake monitoring stations across the city, there was no earthquake in Shenzhen today,” the statement said. “The cause of the shaking is being verified by various departments.”
AUSTRALIA
Shark kills surfer
A surfer was killed by a shark yesterday off the east coast, police said. The man, aged in his 50s, had been surfing off Forster, when he was attacked late in the morning, a police statement said. Onlookers pulled the man from the water suffering critical injuries to his upper right thigh, police said. The Ambulance Service said the man could not be resuscitated, despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene. Forster beaches have been closed. Police said they were working with government authorities to identify the species of shark.
PAKISTAN
Police foil lynch mob
Police yesterday said they foiled an attempt by a mob to lynch a blasphemy suspect recently arrested on charges of insulting Islam. The mob stormed the Golra police station on the outskirts of Islamabad on Monday night, after police refused to hand over the suspect to the crowd outside for punishment, local police chief Asim Ghaffar said. The suspect, Shaukat Ali, was unharmed, while six police officials were slightly injured in the attack, Ghaffar said. Aali is accused of sharing anti-Islam content on social media.
‘COVERT’ ACTIVITY: The High Court ruled against a Chinese-born Australian former adviser to a state lawmaker, who allegedly advanced ‘policy goals of a foreign principal’ A Chinese-born Australian political adviser yesterday lost his challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics. John Zhang (張智森) also lost his Australian High Court challenge in a unanimous decision of seven judges to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference on behalf of China. Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales Lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The raids in June last
Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in COVID-19 infections. Authorities on Tuesday said that they have not yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through Monday night retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said. Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday, but said that they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies. More corpses were found floating in
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children