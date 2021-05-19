Five of Salvadorean president’s allies are corrupt, US says

AP, MIAMI





Allies of Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele, including his Cabinet chief, have been included in a list of senior officials in Central America deemed corrupt by the US Department of State, according to a copy of a report obtained by The Associated Press.

The emergence of the list of purportedly five corrupt officials is likely to heighten tensions with Bukele, who is facing intense pressure from Washington over the removal of several Supreme Court justices and the attorney general.

The US has made strengthening democracy one of the pillars of its policy toward Central America, saying that rampant corruption is one of the root causes of illegal immigration.

Salvadorean Cabinet Chief Carolina Recinos, center, takes part in a news conference to announce measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 at San Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, on Feb. 29. Photo: Reuters

A copy of the report, which was on Monday sent to members of the US Congress, was provided to The Associated Press by a Democrat staffer on the condition of anonymity because it has not been made public.

The list was originally included as a classified annex of a report sent to the US Congress last month in response to an appropriations request last year pushed by US Representative Norma Torres, a Democrat who chairs the Central America caucus.

That larger list contained the names of 12 Honduran and Guatemalan politicians accused of corruption or believed to have ties to drug trafficking organizations.

The list of five Salvadorean officials deemed to have “engaged in significant acts of corruption” during their terms in offices was declassified on May 4, the new report says.

Unlike the bulk of Guatemalans and Hondurans on the list, none of the Salvadoreans have been indicted or sanctioned in the US and their inclusion on the list would appear to have no immediate legal consequences.

It nonetheless is likely to further strain relations between Washington and Bukele, who has shown no willingness to back away from his consolidation of power that has drawn condemnation from senior US officials and lawmakers.

Bukele’s fledgling New Ideas party in February swept legislative elections by a landslide and immediately voted to remove the corruption-fighting top prosecutor and several high court justices who had blocked the president’s agenda.

While Bukele remains wildly popular at home, his critics in the US say that he is undermining already fragile institutions.

The most prominent official on the list is Bukele’s Cabinet chief, Carolina Recinos, who has worked alongside the president since his entry into politics as a mayor for the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front created by leftist guerrillas following the end of the civil war.

There were no details of Recinos’ alleged wrongdoing.

Also named is Rogelio Rivas, who last month was replaced as Salvadorean minister of security and justice.

The state department said that Rivas allegedly awarded his own construction company several noncompetitive, unadvertised contracts to build police stations and other buildings that fell under his official capacity and then inflated the cost of materials.

Also included are lawmakers Guillermo Gallegos, Sigfrido Reyes and Jose Luis Merino, the latter a former vice minister of foreign affairs.