Allies of Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele, including his Cabinet chief, have been included in a list of senior officials in Central America deemed corrupt by the US Department of State, according to a copy of a report obtained by The Associated Press.
The emergence of the list of purportedly five corrupt officials is likely to heighten tensions with Bukele, who is facing intense pressure from Washington over the removal of several Supreme Court justices and the attorney general.
The US has made strengthening democracy one of the pillars of its policy toward Central America, saying that rampant corruption is one of the root causes of illegal immigration.
Photo: Reuters
A copy of the report, which was on Monday sent to members of the US Congress, was provided to The Associated Press by a Democrat staffer on the condition of anonymity because it has not been made public.
The list was originally included as a classified annex of a report sent to the US Congress last month in response to an appropriations request last year pushed by US Representative Norma Torres, a Democrat who chairs the Central America caucus.
That larger list contained the names of 12 Honduran and Guatemalan politicians accused of corruption or believed to have ties to drug trafficking organizations.
The list of five Salvadorean officials deemed to have “engaged in significant acts of corruption” during their terms in offices was declassified on May 4, the new report says.
Unlike the bulk of Guatemalans and Hondurans on the list, none of the Salvadoreans have been indicted or sanctioned in the US and their inclusion on the list would appear to have no immediate legal consequences.
It nonetheless is likely to further strain relations between Washington and Bukele, who has shown no willingness to back away from his consolidation of power that has drawn condemnation from senior US officials and lawmakers.
Bukele’s fledgling New Ideas party in February swept legislative elections by a landslide and immediately voted to remove the corruption-fighting top prosecutor and several high court justices who had blocked the president’s agenda.
While Bukele remains wildly popular at home, his critics in the US say that he is undermining already fragile institutions.
The most prominent official on the list is Bukele’s Cabinet chief, Carolina Recinos, who has worked alongside the president since his entry into politics as a mayor for the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front created by leftist guerrillas following the end of the civil war.
There were no details of Recinos’ alleged wrongdoing.
Also named is Rogelio Rivas, who last month was replaced as Salvadorean minister of security and justice.
The state department said that Rivas allegedly awarded his own construction company several noncompetitive, unadvertised contracts to build police stations and other buildings that fell under his official capacity and then inflated the cost of materials.
Also included are lawmakers Guillermo Gallegos, Sigfrido Reyes and Jose Luis Merino, the latter a former vice minister of foreign affairs.
‘COVERT’ ACTIVITY: The High Court ruled against a Chinese-born Australian former adviser to a state lawmaker, who allegedly advanced ‘policy goals of a foreign principal’ A Chinese-born Australian political adviser yesterday lost his challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics. John Zhang (張智森) also lost his Australian High Court challenge in a unanimous decision of seven judges to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference on behalf of China. Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales Lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The raids in June last
Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in COVID-19 infections. Authorities on Tuesday said that they have not yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through Monday night retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said. Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday, but said that they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies. More corpses were found floating in
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children