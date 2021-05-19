Leonardo DiCaprio has announced a US$43 million pledge to enact sweeping conservation operations across the Galapagos Islands, with his social media accounts taken over by a wildlife veterinarian and island restoration specialist.
The initiative, in partnership with Re:wild — an organization founded this year by a group of renowned conservation scientists and DiCaprio — the Galapagos National Park Directorate, Island Conservation and local communities aims to rewild the Galapagos Islands, as well as all of Latin America’s Pacific archipelagos.
The US$43 million pledge is to fund Galapagos projects, including efforts to restore Floreana Island, home to 54 threatened species, and reintroduce 13 locally extinct species, including the Floreana mockingbird — the first mockingbird described by Charles Darwin.
The money would also pay for a captive breeding program and other activities to prevent the extinction of the pink iguana, and strengthen measures to protect the Galapagos’ marine resources from the human impact of ecotourism.
“When I travelled to the Galapagos Islands, I met with Paula Castano and other environmental heroes in Ecuador working day in and day out to save one of the most irreplaceable places on the planet,” DiCaprio said. “Around the world, the wild is declining. We have degraded three-quarters of the wild places and pushed more than 1m [1 million] species to the brink of extinction. More than half of Earth’s remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don’t decisively act.”
“The environmental heroes that the planet needs are already here. Now we all must rise to the challenge and join them,” he said.
“Time is running out for so many species, especially on islands where their small populations are vulnerable and threatened. We need catalytic investments like the one announced today to replicate our successes in the Galapagos and elsewhere,” said Castano, who is to take over DiCaprio’s Instagram and Twitter accounts to promote critical interventions needed to rewild the Galapagos.
Castano, who has been working as an island restoration specialist for eight years, believes that if humans can coexist with nature, ecosystems can be rewilded successfully.
“Up to 97 percent of the land area of the Galapagos Islands comes under national park status. We are not trying to remove humans from the picture. We are trying to all work together to rewild these ecosystems, and support the community as well. They want to be able to continue to thrive together with nature,” Castano said.
Castano cited successful rewilding restorations in the past.
In 2012, invasive rodents were removed from the island of Pinzon by the Galapagos national park, assisted by Island Conservation to benefit the Pinzon giant tortoise. As a result, new hatchlings were discovered in 2014.
“We have seen rewilding in our lifetime, so we don’t really have to wait five years or 20 or 50 years. These are immediate results,” she said. “We will see the payoff for all of these efforts, and not across only the Galapagos, but farther beyond archipelagos in Latin America.”
‘COVERT’ ACTIVITY: The High Court ruled against a Chinese-born Australian former adviser to a state lawmaker, who allegedly advanced ‘policy goals of a foreign principal’ A Chinese-born Australian political adviser yesterday lost his challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics. John Zhang (張智森) also lost his Australian High Court challenge in a unanimous decision of seven judges to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference on behalf of China. Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales Lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The raids in June last
Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in COVID-19 infections. Authorities on Tuesday said that they have not yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through Monday night retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said. Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday, but said that they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies. More corpses were found floating in
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children