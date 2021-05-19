Twenty-four dead, scores missing as storm batters COVID-19-stricken India

AFP, MAHUVA, India





At least 24 people were dead and almost 100 missing yesterday after a monster cyclone slammed into western India, compounding the nation’s woes as it battles a devastating COVID-19 surge.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after Cyclone Tauktae hammered the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.

Wind up to 130kph smashed seafront windows and knocked over power lines and thousands of trees, blocking roads leading to affected areas, officials said.

A handout photo taken yesterday and released by the Indian Coast Guard shows the offshore barge GAL Constructor as seen from a Chetak helicopter off the Satpati coast, after Cyclone Tauktae hit the west coast of India. Photo: AFP / Indian Coast Guard

The colossal swirling system is the latest of a growing number of increasingly severe storms in the Arabian Sea blamed on climate change.

“I have never experienced such intensity in my life,” a hotel owner in the town of Bhavnagar said. “It was pitch dark, as power was cut off and winds were making a roaring sound. It was scary.”

One support vessel serving oil rigs that were walloped by 8m waves off Mumbai sank and 96 of the 273 people who had been on board were missing, the Indian Navy said yesterday.

The Indian Ministry of Defence said 177 people were rescued, with operations continuing in “extremely challenging sea conditions.”

Two other barges and an oil rig were also in trouble.

Elsewhere, four fresh casualties were reported yesterday, including a child crushed by a collapsing wall and an 80-year-old woman killed by a falling pole, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

More than 16,500 houses were damaged, 40,000 trees uprooted and 2,400 villages without power.

“Since the cyclone made landfall we have not had power or communications,” local official Aayush Oak said by phone from coastal district of Amreli where 40 to 50 mobile phone towers were damaged.

Although the cyclone was one of the fiercest in decades, better forecasting than in previous disasters meant that 200,000 people in danger zones were evacuated from their homes.

“Our planning over the last three days has paid off. We have managed to minimise human casualties,” Rupani said.

However, challenges remain. Forecasters warned of a tidal wave of 1m to 2m in some areas as the cyclone barreled inland weakening slightly, but still bringing heavy rains and gale-force winds.

The deadly weather system hit just as India’s healthcare system struggles with a COVID-19 surge that in the past 24 hours killed a record 4,329 people.

Mumbai transfered about 600 COVID-19 patients from field hospitals “to safer locations.”

In Gujarat, all COVID-19 patients in hospitals within 5km of the coast were moved.

Authorities there scrambled to ensure there would be no power cuts in hospitals and 41 oxygen plants.

“Out of the 1,400 COVID hospitals, power was disrupted in only 16. In 12 hospitals, power has been restored and four are working on generators,” Rupani said.

However, one COVID-19 patient died in the town of Mahuva after he could not be moved in time before the storm hit, doctors said.

The state also suspended vaccinations for two days. Mumbai did the same for one day.