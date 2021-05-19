At least 24 people were dead and almost 100 missing yesterday after a monster cyclone slammed into western India, compounding the nation’s woes as it battles a devastating COVID-19 surge.
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after Cyclone Tauktae hammered the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.
Wind up to 130kph smashed seafront windows and knocked over power lines and thousands of trees, blocking roads leading to affected areas, officials said.
Photo: AFP / Indian Coast Guard
The colossal swirling system is the latest of a growing number of increasingly severe storms in the Arabian Sea blamed on climate change.
“I have never experienced such intensity in my life,” a hotel owner in the town of Bhavnagar said. “It was pitch dark, as power was cut off and winds were making a roaring sound. It was scary.”
One support vessel serving oil rigs that were walloped by 8m waves off Mumbai sank and 96 of the 273 people who had been on board were missing, the Indian Navy said yesterday.
The Indian Ministry of Defence said 177 people were rescued, with operations continuing in “extremely challenging sea conditions.”
Two other barges and an oil rig were also in trouble.
Elsewhere, four fresh casualties were reported yesterday, including a child crushed by a collapsing wall and an 80-year-old woman killed by a falling pole, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.
More than 16,500 houses were damaged, 40,000 trees uprooted and 2,400 villages without power.
“Since the cyclone made landfall we have not had power or communications,” local official Aayush Oak said by phone from coastal district of Amreli where 40 to 50 mobile phone towers were damaged.
Although the cyclone was one of the fiercest in decades, better forecasting than in previous disasters meant that 200,000 people in danger zones were evacuated from their homes.
“Our planning over the last three days has paid off. We have managed to minimise human casualties,” Rupani said.
However, challenges remain. Forecasters warned of a tidal wave of 1m to 2m in some areas as the cyclone barreled inland weakening slightly, but still bringing heavy rains and gale-force winds.
The deadly weather system hit just as India’s healthcare system struggles with a COVID-19 surge that in the past 24 hours killed a record 4,329 people.
Mumbai transfered about 600 COVID-19 patients from field hospitals “to safer locations.”
In Gujarat, all COVID-19 patients in hospitals within 5km of the coast were moved.
Authorities there scrambled to ensure there would be no power cuts in hospitals and 41 oxygen plants.
“Out of the 1,400 COVID hospitals, power was disrupted in only 16. In 12 hospitals, power has been restored and four are working on generators,” Rupani said.
However, one COVID-19 patient died in the town of Mahuva after he could not be moved in time before the storm hit, doctors said.
The state also suspended vaccinations for two days. Mumbai did the same for one day.
‘COVERT’ ACTIVITY: The High Court ruled against a Chinese-born Australian former adviser to a state lawmaker, who allegedly advanced ‘policy goals of a foreign principal’ A Chinese-born Australian political adviser yesterday lost his challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics. John Zhang (張智森) also lost his Australian High Court challenge in a unanimous decision of seven judges to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference on behalf of China. Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales Lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The raids in June last
Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in COVID-19 infections. Authorities on Tuesday said that they have not yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through Monday night retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said. Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday, but said that they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies. More corpses were found floating in
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children